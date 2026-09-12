NEET PG Marks vs Rank: What 2024 and 2025 result data show

NEW DELHI: The NEET PG result data for 2024 and 2025 show how closely ranks can move with changes in candidates' performance. The latest 2025 result data, released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), provide candidates' total scores out of 800 along with their All India Rank.
An analysis of the score-rank data indicates that candidates in the higher score bands faced particularly intense competition, with relatively small differences in marks translating into significant changes in rank.
NEET PG Marks vs Rank 2025
The individual entries in the 2025 result illustrate the compression at the top. For instance, candidates scoring 632, 620 and 600 marks were placed at ranks 758, 1,356 and 3,049, respectively.
600 marks: Around the 3,000-rank range
580 marks: Around the 5,500-rank range
550 marks: Around the 11,000-rank range
500 marks: Around the 25,000-rank range
450 marks: Around the 41,000-rank range
400 marks: Around the 60,000-rank range
350 marks: Around the 80,000-rank range
300 marks: Around the 1 lakh-rank range
The data suggest that there is no single "safe score" for a particular rank, as the relationship depends on the overall performance of candidates in a given year.
A direct marks-versus-rank comparison with 2024 is not possible from the NBEMS result PDF because the 2024 notice lists percentile and rank, rather than total marks. The 2024 exam was conducted in 2 shifts, and the scores were normalised.
The two years point to one important conclusion: NEET PG rank is ultimately a measure of relative performance. A score that produces a particular rank in one year cannot automatically be expected to produce the same rank in another year.
For NEET PG aspirants, therefore, marks can provide an initial indication of performance, but rank, category, speciality preference and counselling trends will be more important when making admission decisions.
The 2025 score-rank distribution can serve as a useful benchmark for aspirants, while the 2024 percentile-rank data provide additional context on how tightly candidates were placed across the merit list.