NEET PG Marks vs Rank: What 2024 and 2025 result data show

NEW DELHI: The NEET PG result data for 2024 and 2025 show how closely ranks can move with changes in candidates' performance. The latest 2025 result data, released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), provide candidates' total scores out of 800 along with their All India Rank.

An analysis of the score-rank data indicates that candidates in the higher score bands faced particularly intense competition, with relatively small differences in marks translating into significant changes in rank.