NEET PG 2026 Jaipur Re-Exam Explained: Will it affect result, rank or normalisation?

NEET PG 2026: The re-examination for candidates affected by technical disruptions at two examination centres in Jaipur has raised questions among medical aspirants about the final result, ranking and the possibility of normalisation. Here's what candidates need to know.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30. However, candidates appearing at the iON Digital Zone Sitapura centres in Jaipur faced disruptions during the computer-based examination, following power and technical issues at the centres.

Following the disruption, NBEMS announced a separate examination for the affected candidates. The board's notice board lists the re-examination for candidates from test centres 41682 and 41683, iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura 1 and 2, Jaipur.

The development meant that while the majority of candidates appeared for NEET PG 2026 on August 30, the affected candidates were given another opportunity to complete the examination.