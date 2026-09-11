NEET PG 2026 Jaipur Re-Exam Explained: Will it affect result, rank or normalisation?

NEET PG 2026: The re-examination for candidates affected by technical disruptions at two examination centres in Jaipur has raised questions among medical aspirants about the final result, ranking and the possibility of normalisation. Here's what candidates need to know.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30. However, candidates appearing at the iON Digital Zone Sitapura centres in Jaipur faced disruptions during the computer-based examination, following power and technical issues at the centres.
Following the disruption, NBEMS announced a separate examination for the affected candidates. The board's notice board lists the re-examination for candidates from test centres 41682 and 41683, iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura 1 and 2, Jaipur.
The development meant that while the majority of candidates appeared for NEET PG 2026 on August 30, the affected candidates were given another opportunity to complete the examination.
Reports from the Jaipur centres said repeated power failures and technical problems disrupted the computer-based test. Candidates reported interruptions to their examination and difficulties accessing or continuing the test.
The disruption was significant enough for NBEMS to announce a separate examination rather than require the affected candidates to rely on an incomplete test attempt.
According to reports presented before the Supreme Court, the disruption was limited to two Jaipur centres, while the NEET PG examination was being conducted across more than 1,100 centres nationally.
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The re-examination was an NBEMS decision for the candidates affected by the Jaipur centre disruption.
Separately, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a fresh NEET PG examination for all candidates. The court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.
The plea had argued that the examination should be conducted again for everyone, but the court did not accept that request.
The short answer is: the final impact will depend on how NBEMS incorporates the scores of the re-exam candidates into the common merit/ranking process.
NBEMS has confirmed the separate examination for the affected candidates, but the publicly available notices do not, at this stage, spell out a detailed score-normalisation formula specifically for the Jaipur re-examination.
This is important because the affected candidates are appearing on a different date from the majority of NEET PG candidates. Any difference in question paper difficulty therefore becomes a potential concern when the scores are eventually used to prepare a common merit list.
Normalisation is the key issue candidates are watching.
Since the Jaipur candidates did not take the examination on the original date, candidates may naturally ask whether their scores will be directly compared with those of candidates who appeared on August 30 or whether NBEMS will apply a statistical adjustment.
However, candidates should not assume that a particular normalisation formula will be used unless NBEMS officially announces it.
At present, the important confirmed facts are that the affected candidates were given a separate examination and that NBEMS is responsible for processing the results. The board's NEET-PG portal remains the official source for examination-related notices and results.
It is too early to say.
The purpose of conducting a separate examination is to ensure that candidates who could not complete their original test because of circumstances beyond their control are not unfairly disadvantaged. At the same time, NBEMS will have to ensure that the final ranking remains comparable across the entire candidate pool.
Therefore, the eventual treatment of the Jaipur candidates' scores — including any normalisation or other statistical methodology, if applicable — will be crucial.
For candidates who appeared on August 30, the Jaipur re-examination does not mean that their existing performance will automatically be reassessed or that the entire examination will be conducted again. The Supreme Court has already rejected the plea seeking a fresh NEET-PG examination for all candidates.
What candidates should watch now
NBEMS result notification: This should clarify how the affected candidates' scores are incorporated.
Any normalisation methodology: Candidates should rely only on an official NBEMS explanation.
NEET PG 2026 rank: The final AIR will determine the candidates' position for the subsequent counselling process.
MCC counselling schedule: Once the result and rank are released, candidates will need to track the Medical Counselling Committee for counselling-related updates.
The Jaipur disruption has created an unusual situation for NEET PG 2026, but it does not mean the entire examination or the existing scores of all candidates will be cancelled.
NBEMS has opted for a targeted remedy by conducting a separate examination for the affected candidates at the two Jaipur centres. The bigger question now is how the board will integrate those scores into the final NEET PG 2026 ranking.
Until NBEMS publishes the result and specifies the methodology used, candidates should avoid relying on unofficial claims about changes to their rank or a particular normalisation formula.
For now, the most important thing for NEET PG aspirants is to wait for the official result methodology and rank notification from NBEMS, rather than drawing conclusions from social media predictions.