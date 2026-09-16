NEET PG Marks vs Rank Comparison 2025 vs 2023: What does the data reveal?

With NEET PG 2026 already conducted, candidates are now trying to understand what their probable score could mean in terms of All India Rank. The NEET PG 2023 and 2025 result data offer a useful historical reference because both result PDFs publish scores out of 800 along with the corresponding rank.

The comparison shows that there was no fixed marks-to-rank conversion across the two years. The same score band could correspond to noticeably different ranks depending on the overall performance of candidates.