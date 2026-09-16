NEET PG Marks vs Rank Comparison 2025 vs 2023: What does the data reveal?

With NEET PG 2026 already conducted, candidates are now trying to understand what their probable score could mean in terms of All India Rank. The NEET PG 2023 and 2025 result data offer a useful historical reference because both result PDFs publish scores out of 800 along with the corresponding rank.
The comparison shows that there was no fixed marks-to-rank conversion across the two years. The same score band could correspond to noticeably different ranks depending on the overall performance of candidates.
The 2023 result itself shows, for instance, candidates scoring 576, 526 and 500 marks at AIR 4,620, 12,537 and 18,411 respectively.
The 600-mark range remained concentrated within the top few thousand ranks in both years.
The gap between score and rank became more pronounced at lower score bands.
A score should therefore not be treated as having a permanent AIR attached to it.
NEET PG 2026's final marks-vs-rank relationship will only be known after the result distribution is published.