NEET PG 2026: What 400, 450, 500, 550 and 600 marks could mean

With NEET PG 2026 answer key and results are anticipated soon, attention has shifted to likely relationship between marks and All India Rank (AIR). The NEET PG 2025 result provides a useful reference point, as NBEMS published candidates’ total scores out of 800 along with their ranks.

The 2025 data show that even a relatively small difference in marks could correspond to a substantial change in rank, particularly around the middle and upper score bands.