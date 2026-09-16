NEET PG 2026: What 400, 450, 500, 550 and 600 marks could mean

With NEET PG 2026 answer key and results are anticipated soon, attention has shifted to likely relationship between marks and All India Rank (AIR). The NEET PG 2025 result provides a useful reference point, as NBEMS published candidates’ total scores out of 800 along with their ranks.
The 2025 data show that even a relatively small difference in marks could correspond to a substantial change in rank, particularly around the middle and upper score bands.
The figures are based on the published 2025 result data and should be treated as a reference for understanding score-rank distribution, rather than as a direct prediction of the 2026 rank.
Around 600 marks: Candidates in the 600–624 band occupied AIRs from about 1,130 to 3,090.
Around 550 marks: The 550–574 band extended from roughly AIR 6,518 to 11,310.
Around 500 marks: The 500–524 band covered approximately AIR 17,548 to 24,966.
Around 450 marks: The 450–474 band corresponded to about AIR 32,814 to 41,589.
Around 400 marks: The 400–424 band stretched from approximately AIR 50,856 to 60,381.
The distribution also highlights why a single marks-versus-rank number can be misleading. Several candidates can obtain the same or closely similar scores, resulting in a range of ranks rather than one fixed AIR. The 2025 result, for instance, recorded candidates with 600 marks around AIR 3,000, while 550 marks fell around the 11,000-rank range.
For NEET PG 2026, the eventual marks-to-rank relationship will depend on this year's candidate performance and the final result distribution. Therefore, the 2025 figures are best read as a post-exam benchmark, not as the final 2026 marks-vs-rank table.
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