The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result today, November 20, according to sources familiar with the developments. However, the counselling authority has not officially confirmed the result declaration date or time.

The MCC has also updated its official website, mcc.nic.in, stating that the Round 2 NEET PG counselling result will be available soon. Candidates awaiting the allotment result are advised to check the official portal regularly for updates.

The Round 2 seat allotment result was earlier put on hold following an interim order issued by the Madras High Court on November 17. In its official notice, MCC stated that seat processing had been suspended and the result would be declared only after receiving the necessary clarification or directions from the court.

The development followed a petition filed by Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre concerning the authority responsible for conducting postgraduate medical admissions at the institution.

Although sources indicate that the results could be released today, there has been no official confirmation from MCC regarding the resumption of seat processing or the court clarification required for declaring the allotments.