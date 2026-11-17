The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has put the Round 2 seat allotment process for NEET PG Counselling 2026 on hold following an interim order issued by the Madras High Court on November 17, 2026.

In an official notice issued the same day, MCC stated that the Round 2 result would be declared only after receiving the necessary clarification or directions from the High Court.

The decision follows proceedings in a petition filed by Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre against the Government of India and others.