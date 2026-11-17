The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has put the Round 2 seat allotment process for NEET PG Counselling 2026 on hold following an interim order issued by the Madras High Court on November 17, 2026.
In an official notice issued the same day, MCC stated that the Round 2 result would be declared only after receiving the necessary clarification or directions from the High Court.
The decision follows proceedings in a petition filed by Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre against the Government of India and others.
The Madras High Court issued an interim stay on further admission proceedings and the joining of students through the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) and MCC.
The court also stated that student joining and fee collection would be subject to clarification from the Division Bench.
Following the order, MCC suspended the seat processing for Round 2 and deferred the declaration of the allotment result.
The committee has not announced a revised date for releasing the result.
Candidates awaiting the Round 2 seat allotment result should note that:
Round 2 seat processing has been placed on hold.
The allotment result will be released only after further clarification or directions from the Madras High Court.
No revised result date has been announced.
Candidates should check mcc.nic.in for subsequent notifications.
MCC issued the clarification through Notice No. 10, dated November 17, 2026.
The notice does not specify when counselling activities will resume.