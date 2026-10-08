NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Can you lose your existing medical seat after an upgrade? MCC rules explained

Securing a postgraduate medical seat may bring relief to NEET PG aspirants, but deciding whether to retain it or seek an upgrade can be equally important. Candidates hoping for a better college or speciality in subsequent counselling rounds must understand one crucial condition: an upgraded seat does not necessarily come with the option of returning to the previous allotment.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), in its NEET PG Counselling 2026 information bulletin, has outlined the conditions governing seat upgradation, joining and withdrawal. One of the most consequential provisions concerns Round 3, where candidates who receive an upgraded seat lose their claim to the seat allotted in an earlier round.
The provision is particularly relevant to candidates who already have an acceptable postgraduate medical seat but are considering another round in the hope of securing their preferred speciality or institution.
Under the counselling scheme outlined in the MCC bulletin, candidates participating in Round 3 can seek an upgrade from seats allotted in previous rounds.
However, once an upgraded seat is allotted in Round 3, the candidate cannot claim the earlier allotted seat.
For instance, consider a candidate allotted an MD Anaesthesiology seat in Round 2 who chooses to participate in Round 3, hoping to secure MD General Medicine.
If the candidate receives an upgraded seat in Round 3, the earlier MD Anaesthesiology allotment will no longer remain available as a fallback option.
This is an illustrative situation, not an actual allotment case. The principle is that candidates must be prepared to join the upgraded seat rather than assume they can return to their previous college or speciality.
The consequences become more significant at this stage.
According to the MCC counselling scheme, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 are required to report physically to the allotted medical college and complete admission formalities within the prescribed deadline.
If a candidate does not join the Round 3 seat, the consequences include:
Forfeiture of the security deposit.
Loss of the earlier allotted seat in cases of upgradation.
Ineligibility to participate in subsequent counselling rounds conducted by MCC.
No option to resign from a Round 3 seat after joining, under the stated counselling rules.
This means candidates should not treat Round 3 as a risk-free opportunity to explore better options.
The consequences of seat allotment and withdrawal vary depending on the counselling round.
The distinction is important because a decision that carries limited financial consequences in an earlier round may have more serious implications later.
The risks are not limited to losing the security deposit. For some candidates, an upgrade may involve moving to a different state, accepting a medical college with higher fees or joining a course with different service-bond requirements.
A candidate may prefer the speciality offered through an upgraded allotment but subsequently discover that the institution's financial or service conditions are less suitable.
By that stage, returning to the previous allotment may no longer be possible.
Candidates should therefore review the fee structure, stipend, service-bond obligations, location and institutional requirements of the colleges they select before locking their choices.
Compare specialities carefully: Consider whether the preferred course is worth giving up the existing allotment.
Verify college-specific conditions: Check tuition fees, stipend, service bonds and other admission requirements.
Understand the Round 3 restrictions: An upgraded allotment does not preserve the earlier seat as a backup.
Keep documents ready: Physical reporting with original certificates is mandatory at the applicable stage.
Follow MCC deadlines: Failure to complete joining formalities within the specified period can affect admission and eligibility for subsequent rounds.