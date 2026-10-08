NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Can you lose your existing medical seat after an upgrade? MCC rules explained

Securing a postgraduate medical seat may bring relief to NEET PG aspirants, but deciding whether to retain it or seek an upgrade can be equally important. Candidates hoping for a better college or speciality in subsequent counselling rounds must understand one crucial condition: an upgraded seat does not necessarily come with the option of returning to the previous allotment.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), in its NEET PG Counselling 2026 information bulletin, has outlined the conditions governing seat upgradation, joining and withdrawal. One of the most consequential provisions concerns Round 3, where candidates who receive an upgraded seat lose their claim to the seat allotted in an earlier round.

The provision is particularly relevant to candidates who already have an acceptable postgraduate medical seat but are considering another round in the hope of securing their preferred speciality or institution.