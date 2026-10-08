NEET PG Counselling 2026: New freeze, float system could end mandatory college visits for seat upgradation

Candidates participating in NEET PG Counselling 2026 may no longer have to travel to their allotted medical colleges merely to seek an upgrade in the next counselling round. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has outlined a revised process in its draft information bulletin, introducing separate procedures for candidates who want to retain their allotted seats and those hoping for better options.

The proposed change addresses a practical difficulty in postgraduate medical admissions. Under the counselling scheme followed until 2025, candidates seeking an upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 or from Round 2 to Round 3 were required to physically report to their allotted institutions, submit original documents and complete admission formalities.

The draft 2026 scheme proposes allowing candidates seeking upgrades to complete document verification online, without visiting the allotted institution at that stage.