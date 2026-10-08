NEET PG Counselling 2026: New freeze, float system could end mandatory college visits for seat upgradation

Candidates participating in NEET PG Counselling 2026 may no longer have to travel to their allotted medical colleges merely to seek an upgrade in the next counselling round. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has outlined a revised process in its draft information bulletin, introducing separate procedures for candidates who want to retain their allotted seats and those hoping for better options.
The proposed change addresses a practical difficulty in postgraduate medical admissions. Under the counselling scheme followed until 2025, candidates seeking an upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 or from Round 2 to Round 3 were required to physically report to their allotted institutions, submit original documents and complete admission formalities.
The draft 2026 scheme proposes allowing candidates seeking upgrades to complete document verification online, without visiting the allotted institution at that stage.
The revised counselling framework divides candidates into two categories based on their willingness to seek an upgrade.
Freeze candidates: Those satisfied with their allotted seats who do not wish to participate in further upgradation. They must physically report to the allotted institution to complete admission formalities.
Float candidates: Those who have received a seat but wish to seek an upgrade in the next round. They can submit their willingness online and upload documents for verification by the allotted institution without physically reporting at that stage.
The distinction could be particularly useful for candidates participating in both All India Quota and state counselling, as it would reduce the need for repeated travel while they evaluate their options.
The proposed system does not eliminate document verification. Both Freeze and Float candidates must upload clear scanned copies of the required documents to the MCC portal within the stipulated reporting period.
The bulletin specifies that candidates should complete document uploads within two to three days after the final allotment result is declared, allowing time to resolve discrepancies.
For Float candidates, the allotted institution's document verification committee will examine the uploaded certificates and may raise queries concerning blurred copies, missing documents, incorrect certificates or discrepancies in category claims.
Candidates must upload corrected documents within the prescribed period. Failure to resolve discrepancies could result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
If the documents are found satisfactory, the candidate will receive provisional seat confirmation and become eligible for the next round, subject to the counselling rules.
The online facility does not mean candidates can complete the entire counselling process remotely.
Under the proposed scheme, physical reporting becomes mandatory after the Round 3 allotment for candidates allotted seats in that round and earlier Float candidates retaining seats without an upgrade.
The draft also states that candidates cannot resign from seats allotted in Round 3. Failure to join an allotted seat at this stage can lead to forfeiture of the security deposit and restrictions on further participation.
The proposed rules also distinguish between Freeze and Float candidates for seat surrender.
Freeze candidates must visit their allotted institution to complete the resignation process within the prescribed period.
Float candidates with provisional admission can submit a seat surrender request online through the MCC candidate login. They must select the resignation or surrender option and complete the process within the applicable deadline.
The existing round-specific exit conditions would continue to apply, including free exit in Round 1 and forfeiture provisions in Round 2.
For candidates allotted medical colleges outside their home states, physical reporting can involve travel expenses, accommodation arrangements and time away from work or preparation.
The proposed online process could reduce these difficulties for candidates who are not yet ready to accept their allotted seats permanently.
However, candidates should not confuse provisional confirmation with final admission. They will still need to comply with the applicable reporting requirements and produce original documents when required.
The changes are detailed in Chapter 3 of the draft NEET PG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin. Candidates should check the final counselling scheme and official notices on mcc.nic.in before making admission decisions.