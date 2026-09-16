NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Date Viral: What’s the Truth?

Since the evening of September 15 (Tuesday), a viral date regarding the release of the NEET PG 2026 answer key has been circulating on social media. The viral posts claim that NBE would release the answer key and response sheet today, September 16. However, NBE has not confirmed an official date and time for the answer key. NBE has not provided any further updates since the re-exam. Edexlive team contacted the NBEMS helpdesk last week, and the response received was, 'The release of the answer key might take a little more time as the re-exam was conducted on September 5'.