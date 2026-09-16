NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Date Viral: What’s the Truth?

Since the evening of September 15 (Tuesday), a viral date regarding the release of the NEET PG 2026 answer key has been circulating on social media. The viral posts claim that NBE would release the answer key and response sheet today, September 16. However, NBE has not confirmed an official date and time for the answer key. NBE has not provided any further updates since the re-exam. Edexlive team contacted the NBEMS helpdesk last week, and the response received was, 'The release of the answer key might take a little more time as the re-exam was conducted on September 5'.
Many aspirants started believing the viral date, and there have been several comments stating that the 'X' handle (not naming it here) that posted this update has always been correct. In the past too, the predictions made by the respective handle turned out to be correct, students believe. However, without an official update from NBEMS, students are advised to not rely on unofficial updates.
The aspirants have been eagerly waiting for the answer key for the past week, and there is no clear information on whether NBE declares the answer key separately or along with the results. Usually, for Computer-based exams, the release of response sheets does not take more than a week, but NBE seems to be taking more time. Without any official update, the aspirants are getting nervous due to the unofficial updates/ date predictions circulating on social media.
It is high time for NBEMS to provide an update on the answer key. The result date was already confirmed as 'by September 30', but an official update on the answer key date is much needed to put an end to rumours. In the past too, fake press releases of NBE circulated on social media.
The aspirants are advised to wait patiently as NBEMS will definitely provide an official update soon. You can keep visiting Edexlive for the latest NEET PG news and updates.