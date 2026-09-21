NEET PG 2026 Update: NBEMS helpdesk confirms result on September 30, but answer key date awaited

EdexLive's Interaction with Helpdesk Today, September 21

EdexLive: Is there any possibility of releasing the answer key this week?

NBEMS Helpdesk: There has been no update on the answer key, but the result will be declared on September 30. As of now, there is no update on the answer key.

EdexLive: On social media, a lot of unofficial dates and rumours are circulating about the answer key date and results schedule. Therefore, can you provide an update on the answer key?

NBEMS Helpdesk: Students must only keep checking the official website for the latest updates and not rely on unofficial updates.

EdexLive: Please notify the concerned authorities about the unofficial dates circulating on social media so that they can post a tweet or update on social media.

NBEMS Helpdesk: Students will be notified through the official website if there are any updates.