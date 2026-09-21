NEET PG 2026 Update: NBEMS helpdesk confirms result on September 30, but answer key date awaited

EdexLive has once again contacted the NBEMS helpdesk on September 21 and received the latest update on the NEET PG 2026 result. The helpdesk has confirmed that the result announcement will happen on September 30, but the helpdesk has not provided any information on the answer key. The helpdesk has once again reiterated that the students need to keep checking the official NBEMS portal for the latest updates. A similar response was provided when EdexLive contacted the helpdesk on September 18.
EdexLive: Is there any possibility of releasing the answer key this week?
NBEMS Helpdesk: There has been no update on the answer key, but the result will be declared on September 30. As of now, there is no update on the answer key.
EdexLive: On social media, a lot of unofficial dates and rumours are circulating about the answer key date and results schedule. Therefore, can you provide an update on the answer key?
NBEMS Helpdesk: Students must only keep checking the official website for the latest updates and not rely on unofficial updates.
EdexLive: Please notify the concerned authorities about the unofficial dates circulating on social media so that they can post a tweet or update on social media.
NBEMS Helpdesk: Students will be notified through the official website if there are any updates.
With the latest interaction, it is clear that a fixed date for the answer key and response sheet has not been confirmed. It is still unclear whether the answer key released before result or along with results. In the previous interaction with EdexLive, the helpdesk indicated that the answer key will be released before the results.
You can keep visiting Edexlive for the latest NEET PG news and updates.