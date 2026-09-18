NEET PG Response Sheet 2026: What NBEMS helpdesk said about the release timeline

EdexLive has directly contacted the helpdesk of NEET PG today, September 18, and received some information related to the release of the NEET PG response sheet 2026. Even though the helpdesk has not provided a timeline for the release of the answer key, the helpdesk has confirmed that the response sheet will be released before the results, but a specific date has not been disclosed.
EdexLive: Many aspirants are waiting for an update on the answer key and response sheet. When is it expected?
HelpDesk's Response: There has been no confirmation on the release date, and it has not been finalised. Once the answer key is released, a notice will be placed on the official website.
EdexLive: Will the response sheet and answer key be released along with the result or before the result announcement? Many test takers need clarity on this.
HelpDesk's Response: The answer key will be released before the results announcement, but a date has not been finalised yet. Students can keep a track of the official website for the latest information.
With respect to the result announcement, NBEMS has already confirmed that the results will be declared by September 30. Unlike previoous years, the results may not be released earlier, as NBEMS is set to release answer keys. Therefore, the aspirants need to wait patiently and stick to the official updates.
Over the past few days, several unofficial answer key release dates have been circulating on social media causing distress to candidates. It is important to not believe such rumours as NBEMS will provide an official update at the right time.
You can keep visiting Edexlive for the latest NEET PG news and updates.