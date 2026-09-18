NEET PG Response Sheet 2026: What NBEMS helpdesk said about the release timeline

EdexLive's interacted with the NEET PG Helpdesk

EdexLive: Many aspirants are waiting for an update on the answer key and response sheet. When is it expected?

HelpDesk's Response: There has been no confirmation on the release date, and it has not been finalised. Once the answer key is released, a notice will be placed on the official website.

EdexLive: Will the response sheet and answer key be released along with the result or before the result announcement? Many test takers need clarity on this.

HelpDesk's Response: The answer key will be released before the results announcement, but a date has not been finalised yet. Students can keep a track of the official website for the latest information.