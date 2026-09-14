NEET PG 2026: Is 500 marks a good score? What the 2025 rank data show

A score of 500 marks is often viewed by NEET PG aspirants as an important benchmark. But the 2025 result data suggest that the more relevant question is not whether 500 marks is "good", but what rank that score can translate into.

The NEET PG 2025 notice board result records scores out of 800 and the corresponding All India Ranks.

The analysis shows that candidates in the 500–524 marks bracket were broadly placed between ranks 17,548 and 24,966. By comparison, candidates scoring between 550 and 574 marks occupied the approximately 6,518–11,310 rank range.