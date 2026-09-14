NEET PG 2026: Is 500 marks a good score? What the 2025 rank data show

A score of 500 marks is often viewed by NEET PG aspirants as an important benchmark. But the 2025 result data suggest that the more relevant question is not whether 500 marks is "good", but what rank that score can translate into.
The NEET PG 2025 notice board result records scores out of 800 and the corresponding All India Ranks.
The analysis shows that candidates in the 500–524 marks bracket were broadly placed between ranks 17,548 and 24,966. By comparison, candidates scoring between 550 and 574 marks occupied the approximately 6,518–11,310 rank range.
The official result contains several examples around this range. A candidate with 500 marks secured rank 24,666, while another scoring 523 marks was ranked 17,769. A score of 549 appeared with rank 11,433 in the result data.
500 marks can still mean a competitive rank, but the 2025 data place it around the 25,000-rank zone.
Moving from 500 to 550 marks can potentially shift the rank by more than 10,000 positions.
At the higher end, the relationship becomes even more compressed.
A score should therefore not be evaluated without considering the year's overall marks distribution.
The data also show why calling any particular score a "safe score" can be misleading. A candidate's actual rank depends on how thousands of other candidates perform.
For NEET PG 2026 aspirants, the 2025 figures are best used as a benchmark to estimate the admission chances, rather than as a guaranteed rank calculator.