NEET PG 2026 answer key to be released on or after October 1: NBEMS

The wait for NEET PG 2026 results is over. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET PG Result 2026 today, September 24. It has uploaded the NEET PG 2026 reuslts PDF on the official website at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can access the NEET PG 2026 results using valid login credentials such as roll number and application number.

The NBEMS has announced that the NEET PG 2026 answer key will be released on or after October 1. In the result notice, the NBEMS has clearly mentioned about the release of the answer key along with cut-off marks and rank.

NEET PG 2026 LIVE updates

The official website reads, "NBEMS shall publish the answer key of NEET-PG 2026 on its website, on/after 01.10.2026. Each candidate who has appeared in NEET-PG 2026 shall be able to access the Question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked and score given for each of the questions as per the scheme of evaluation through his/her individual applicant login at NEET-PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website."

How to download NEET PG 2026 answer key 2026?

Step 1: Open the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the NEET PG exam section

Step 3: Find the NEET PG 2026 answer key

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number

Step 5: The NEET PG 2026 answer key pdf will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep the answer key for future need