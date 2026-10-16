NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Dispute: Why candidates say score verification remains incomplete

NEET PG 2026 candidates have access to their question-wise marks and recorded responses, but a petition before the Supreme Court has raised questions about whether these details are sufficient to independently verify their scores before counselling.

NEET PG 2026 candidates can check the marks awarded for individual questions, their recorded responses and the numerical IDs of correct answers. But can they verify whether those answers were evaluated correctly?

This question is at the centre of a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the answer-key disclosure mechanism adopted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The Democratic Medical Association (DMA), which filed the petition, has argued that providing numerical identifiers without the actual questions and answer options does not give candidates a meaningful opportunity to verify their examination records.

The issue has gained significance ahead of postgraduate medical counselling, as NEET PG scores and ranks will determine candidates' position in the admission process.