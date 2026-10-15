Supreme Court Hearing on NEET PG 2026 Transparency Plea Today: Key details

Supreme Court of India will hear a petition filed by the Democratic Medical Association seeking greater transparency in the NEET PG 2026 evaluation process. The petitioner is also seeking the release of the NEET PG 2026 question paper, individual response sheets and the answer key used for evaluation. The petition was filed on October 1 and registered on October 10, as per the court records. The matter is listed before a Bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe. This is going to be the first hearing of this petition.
Diary Number: 61605/2026
Status of the case: Pending - Motion Hearing (Fresh - For Admission)
Petitioner: Democratic Media Association and a few aspirants
Respondents: NMC, NBEMS and Union of India
Plea listing date for hearing: October 15, 2026
Honourable Bench: Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe
Court Number: 4 (the hearing will take place at Court Hall Number 4)
Item Number: 8 (which means the 8th case in the list)
Bench assemble time: 10:30 AM
What happened in the first hearing? To be updated after the official information is available from the petitioner, Democratic Medical Association
Source: sci.gov.in
The Honourable Bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe will assemble at 10:30 AM at Court Hall Number 4. The NEET PG matter is likely to come up for hearing in the morning session, as the matter has been listed as Item Number 8. However, a delay is possible if the hearing of matters from Item Number 1 to 7 takes time.