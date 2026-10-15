Supreme Court Hearing on NEET PG 2026 Transparency Plea Today: Key details

Supreme Court of India will hear a petition filed by the Democratic Medical Association seeking greater transparency in the NEET PG 2026 evaluation process. The petitioner is also seeking the release of the NEET PG 2026 question paper, individual response sheets and the answer key used for evaluation. The petition was filed on October 1 and registered on October 10, as per the court records. The matter is listed before a Bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe. This is going to be the first hearing of this petition.