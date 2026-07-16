NEET Marks vs Rank vs Percentile 2026: Know how to calculate

What is the difference between NEET-UG marks, rank and percentile?

Marks refer to the score obtained out of 720 based on the number of correct and incorrect responses.

Rank indicates a candidate's position among all test takers. A higher score generally results in a better rank, but the relationship varies every year depending on competition.

Percentile reflects the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below a particular candidate. It is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.