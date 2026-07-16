NEET Marks vs Rank vs Percentile 2026: Know how to calculate

The NEET-UG Result 2026 was declared. One of the biggest questions among medical aspirants is how their score will translate into an All India Rank (AIR) and percentile. While marks indicate a candidate's performance in the examination, rank and percentile determine their position among lakhs of aspirants and play a crucial role during the counselling process.
What is the difference between NEET-UG marks, rank and percentile?
Marks refer to the score obtained out of 720 based on the number of correct and incorrect responses.
Rank indicates a candidate's position among all test takers. A higher score generally results in a better rank, but the relationship varies every year depending on competition.
Percentile reflects the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below a particular candidate. It is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.
Expected NEET-UG marks vs rank 2026
Based on previous years' trends and expert analysis, candidates scoring in the top bracket of 715–720 are likely to secure ranks between 1 and 150, while those in the 700–714 range may fall between 151 and 1,500.
Scores of 680–699 could correspond to ranks from 1,501 to 6,500, 660–679 may place candidates between 6,501 and 18,000, and 620–659 may translate to ranks in the 18,001 to 45,000 range.
Those scoring 550–619 may expect a rank between 45,001 and 1,10,000, while 500–549 could fall between 1,10,001 and 2,00,000.
Candidates scoring 400–499 may secure an approximate rank between 2,00,001 and 3,50,000.
Why does the same score fetch different ranks every year?
The relationship between NEET-UG marks vs percentile changes annually because it depends on several factors, including:
Number of candidates appearing for the examination
Difficulty level of the question paper
Distribution of scores
Number of students obtaining similar marks
Experts have noted that increasing competition has led to rank inflation, particularly in the 600–660 marks range. As a result, even a one-mark difference can significantly affect a candidate's All India Rank.
How is NEET-UG percentile calculated?
The National Testing Agency (NTA) calculates percentile based on a candidate's relative performance compared with all examinees, rather than the percentage of marks scored. The percentile is therefore influenced by the overall performance of candidates in a particular year.
Tie-breaking rules
If two or more candidates obtain the same marks, NTA applies its tie-breaking policy to determine the final rank. Preference is given to candidates with higher marks in Biology, followed by Chemistry and Physics, before applying additional tie-breaking criteria.
While NEET marks vs rank 2026 estimates can help candidates understand their admission prospects, the final rank and percentile will depend on the official NEET UG Result 2026 released by the National Testing Agency.