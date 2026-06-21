NEET 2026 Answer Key PDF: How to download NTA NEET UG answer key?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 exam today, June 21. The NEET UG 2026 re-examination for over 22 lakh registered candidates was held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Keeping all the assumptions at bay after paper leak, candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination said that the question paper was moderate. Candidates are curious to know about the NEET UG Answer Key 2026 to verify their marked responses. The NEET answer key by NTA is an important document for candidates to verify their marked responses and calculate their probable score. Here, we have decided to share the crucial information regarding the NEET UG 2026 answer key. Let’s explore the important details regarding the NEET 2026 answer key.

NEET UG re-exam 2026 paper analysis

NEET UG answer key 2026

The NTA will be preparing the NEET UG answer key 2026 for re-examination and upload the same at neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can download NEET UG 2026 answer key PDF with registration number and date of birth. It will also provide objection faciltity against the provisional NEET UG answer key. One must pay Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee to challenge the provisional answer key. The Agency will review the objections before releasing the NEET UG 2026 final answer key.

NTA NEET UG 2026 exam highlights