NEET 2026 Exam Analysis: Check paper review, difficulty level here

NEET 2026 paper analysis

Many candidates and academicians expected that the NEET UG 2026 question paper will be very difficulty amid question paper leak. Test takers find the question paper moderate. The feedback from test takers, coaching institutes and other rated that the overall difficulty level of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam was moderate. However, many students rated that the Chemistry section was tough compared to Physics, Zoology and Botany.

According to K Raju, NEET UG expert, "Physics emerged as the most challenging section, featuring conceptual and calculation-intensive questions. Chemistry was rated easy to moderate, with Physical Chemistry being relatively straightforward, while some questions in Organic Chemistry were slightly tricky; most questions were based on NCERT. Biology proved to be the most scoring section, with direct questions from topics like Human Physiology, Genetics, Biotechnology, and Plant Physiology."

A detailed NEET UG re-examination paper analysis will be updated in due course. Stay tuned.

NEET UG marking scheme