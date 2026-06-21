NEET 2026 Exam Analysis: Check paper review, difficulty level here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-exam today, June 21. It has conducted the NEET UG re-exam in offline mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. This year, the NTA has conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-examination at more than 550 cities for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates.
Candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG re-examination said that the NEET UG 2026 exam was of a moderate level. The questions from Biology are easy compared to other sections. As per the initial feedback received from candidates and coaching institutes, the NEET 2026 paper was neither tough nor difficult. Explore NEET exam review and difficulty level.
NEET UG 2026 exam highlights
NEET 2026 paper analysis
Many candidates and academicians expected that the NEET UG 2026 question paper will be very difficulty amid question paper leak. Test takers find the question paper moderate. The feedback from test takers, coaching institutes and other rated that the overall difficulty level of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam was moderate. However, many students rated that the Chemistry section was tough compared to Physics, Zoology and Botany.
According to K Raju, NEET UG expert, "Physics emerged as the most challenging section, featuring conceptual and calculation-intensive questions. Chemistry was rated easy to moderate, with Physical Chemistry being relatively straightforward, while some questions in Organic Chemistry were slightly tricky; most questions were based on NCERT. Biology proved to be the most scoring section, with direct questions from topics like Human Physiology, Genetics, Biotechnology, and Plant Physiology."
A detailed NEET UG re-examination paper analysis will be updated in due course. Stay tuned.
NEET UG marking scheme
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
Any incorrect option marked will be given a minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered: No mark (0)