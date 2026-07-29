MHT CET CAP Round 1 option form 2026 to close on July 30; seat allotment on August 2

MHT CET CAP Round 1 option form 2026 was released on July 28. Eligible candidates, as per the final merit list, are given a 3-day window to fill in college and course preferences. Only candidates who meet the choices are eligible to be included in the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result, which will be declared on August 2. As per previous years' trends, CET Cell does not extend the deadline to fill out the option form.
The course- and category-wise seat matrix was released on July 27. It is important to check the category-wise list of courses offered by various BTech colleges to get an idea of which colleges to choose as top 10-15 preferences. There is no limit on the number of colleges and courses chosen by the candidates.
For the PCM stream, 2,31,914 candidates were featured in the Maharashtra State Quota merit list, while 2,40,141 candidates were featured in the All India Quota merit list. The competition for BTech admission is going to be tougher for the core engineering branches, as well as for AI & ML and ECE. During the seat allotment process, AI and MH quota candidates are considered seperately.
CET Cell will not allow any edits or corrections in the option form after the deadline. The processing of seat allotment result begins on August 1. There is a chance for the release of CAP Round 1 seat allotment by the late evening on August 2.