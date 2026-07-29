MHT CET CAP Round 1 option form 2026 to close on July 30; seat allotment on August 2

MHT CET CAP Round 1 option form 2026 was released on July 28. Eligible candidates, as per the final merit list, are given a 3-day window to fill in college and course preferences. Only candidates who meet the choices are eligible to be included in the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result, which will be declared on August 2. As per previous years' trends, CET Cell does not extend the deadline to fill out the option form.