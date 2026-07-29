COMEDK Round 1 Cutoff 2026 Analysis: CSE and AI courses continue to lead

COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 was released on July 28 along with the cutoff data. According to the college and course-wise cutoff data, CSE and AI courses continue to dominate admissions. However, core CSE specialisation is slightly more dominant than the AI courses.
RV College of Engineering (RVCE) located in Bengaluru recorded a last rank of 228 for the CSE course, followed by a closing rank of 412 for Cyber Security, 538 for ECE and 5,312 for Biotechnology. For the core engineering courses, RVCE remained the top preference for top 1000 rank holders.
MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) recorded a closing rank of 688 for the Computer Science course, while the same for AI & ML was 1,187, followed by 1283 for AI & Data Science and 1,502 for ECE. MSRIT remained the top preferred college among the top 1500 ranks, with CSE being the most competitive course.
BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) recorded a closing rank of 2,157 for the CSE course, followed by 2,280 for Data Science and 2,360 for the AI & Data Science course. This institute has remained the preferred choice among the top 2,500 rank holders.
These three colleges recorded the highest cutoffs in the Round 1 counselling. JSS Science & Technology University closed CSE admission at 3,337 rank in the first round.
The most preferred courses in the first-round counselling are Computer Science & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Electronics & Communication. On the other hand, the least preferred courses were Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. Colleges in Bengaluru were the most preferred by top rank holders.
Apart from Bengaluru, the Mysuru and North Karnataka regions were the second- and third-most preferred locations in Round 1 counselling. Here too, CSE was the top preferred course.
5,568 seats remained vacant in the General Merit (GM) category, and these will be filled during Round 2 counselling. The official dates are expected to be released by the second week of August.