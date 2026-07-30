MCC NEET UG counselling dates 2026 SOON; official website updates

Medical Counselling Committee will soon release the NEET UG counselling dates 2026. The official counselling website, mcc.nic.in, was updated on July 29. The detailed schedule, information brochure and new rules shall be uploaded anytime soon. On July 29, the Union Government reviewed the preparadeness for the counselling process, as confirmed by the Ministry oif Health.
Three major changes have been implemented in the counselling process this year. Details are as follows -
Students choosing the 'Float' option after the Round 1 or 2 seat allotment now need not visit the college to complete the reporting process. The document verification process will be conducted online for such candidates. In the previous years, students choosing this option must mandatorily visit the allotted college and complete the document verification process despite choosing the upgrade option
Students who wish to surrender or withdraw the seat can complete the entire process online without visiting the college
Students allotted seat after Round 3 must visit the college for document verification irrespective of choosing the 'Float' option
NEET UG counselling process 2026 involves three stages: registration, choice filling and seat allotment. While filling the choices, it is important to check the total number of seats available and fee details. The participants must exercise any many college preferences as possible to enhance the admission chances.
With the AIQ NEET UG counselling is scheduled to begin anytime soon, various starts might start releasing the state-level rank list for MBBS, BDS and AYUSH admissions. Once the states receive NEET ranks data from the NTA, the rank lists will be prepared for the counselling process.