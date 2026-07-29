NEET paper leak: Fast-track court takes CBI's charge sheet on record

New Delhi: The designated fast-track court to deal with criminal cases linked to paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations on Wednesday took on record the CBI's chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, took on record the agency's final report against the 13 accused and granted the CBI time to file annexures.

The CBI said that around 20,000 pages of annexures are being scanned, following which these would be submitted after three days.