Each question will carry one mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The examination will be conducted online in English, with a duration of two hours. All questions will be multiple-choice, with five answer options.

The Logical and Abstract Reasoning sections will assess candidates' reasoning ability through verbal questions, figures and diagrams.

Quantitative Aptitude will cover arithmetic, ratios and proportions, percentages, numerical calculations, quantitative reasoning, and interpretation of tables, graphs and charts.

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section will assess English language proficiency through comprehension passages, grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, synonyms and antonyms.

The revised pattern means candidates will have to answer 150 questions within 120 minutes, compared with 200 questions in 150 minutes under the previous format.

The CET Cell has also announced the tentative examination dates for MAH MBA CET 2027. The first attempt is scheduled for January 28 to 30, while the second attempt will be conducted from April 1 to 3, 2027.

Candidates can access the updated syllabus and examination pattern through the official CET Cell website.