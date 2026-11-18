The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to open the application window for MAH MBA CET 2027 soon. On November 16, the CET Cell announced the examination dates for the first and second attempts. The first attempt is scheduled for January 28, 29 and 30, 2027, while the second attempt will be held from April 1 to 3, 2027. The first attempt exam is compulsory for all aspirants, while the second attempt can be optional. The higher percentile will be considered for candidates appearing in both attempts.

The CET Cell generally opens the application window around two months before the examination. However, the official registration dates for MAH MBA CET 2027 have not yet been announced. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to create their DigiLocker accounts and APAAR IDs in advance, as these are required for the registration and verification process.