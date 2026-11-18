The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to open the application window for MAH MBA CET 2027 soon. On November 16, the CET Cell announced the examination dates for the first and second attempts. The first attempt is scheduled for January 28, 29 and 30, 2027, while the second attempt will be held from April 1 to 3, 2027. The first attempt exam is compulsory for all aspirants, while the second attempt can be optional. The higher percentile will be considered for candidates appearing in both attempts.
The CET Cell generally opens the application window around two months before the examination. However, the official registration dates for MAH MBA CET 2027 have not yet been announced. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to create their DigiLocker accounts and APAAR IDs in advance, as these are required for the registration and verification process.
Visit the official DigiLocker website at www.digilocker.gov.in.
Click on the 'Login/Register' option.
Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar number and click on 'Continue'.
Complete the authentication process and enter the six-digit security PIN to access your DigiLocker account.
After logging in, select 'Get Now' for APAAR ID generation. Alternatively, search for 'APAAR' under 'Search Documents' and select 'Academic Bank of Credits'.
Click on 'APAAR ID'. Your name, date of birth and gender will be automatically fetched.
Enter your roll number, registration number or enrolment number and select the corresponding identity type. Candidates without these details can select 'None'.
Select the admission year and educational institution from the available options, wherever applicable.
Provide consent by selecting the checkbox and clicking on 'Get Document'.
The APAAR ID will be generated and made available through DigiLocker.