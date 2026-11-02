KSET Life Sciences: From 166 to 182 and back; a look at qualifying marks

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Life Sciences qualifying marks have witnessed fluctuations over the past three years, with the General Merit (GM) cutoff returning to its 2023 level in 2025 after a 16-mark increase in 2024.

As candidates await the KSET 2026 final result and subject-wise qualifying marks, the previous three years' data offers an insight into how cutoffs have changed.

According to official records released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the GM cutoff for Life Sciences stood at 166 out of 300 marks in 2023. It increased to 182 in 2024 before dropping to 166 in 2025.