The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 cutoff marks have revealed significant changes across subjects compared with 2025. While several subjects, including English, Life Sciences, Commerce and Computer Science and Applications, recorded higher qualifying marks, others such as Management and Public Administration witnessed a decline.
An EdexLive analysis of the official cutoff documents released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for 2025 and 2026 shows that Mass Communication and Journalism recorded a 20-mark increase in the General Merit (GM) cutoff, rising from 170 to 190 marks out of 300.
Sanskrit also registered a 20-mark increase, from 170 in 2025 to 190 in 2026.
Meanwhile, Public Administration witnessed a 16-mark decline, with its GM cutoff dropping from 214 to 198 marks. Management recorded a 10-mark reduction, from 206 to 196 marks.
The following comparison is based on the official General Merit cutoff marks under the General column, out of 300.
Among the widely attempted subjects in KSET, Life Sciences recorded a 12-mark increase, with the GM cutoff rising from 166 to 178 marks.
English witnessed a six-mark increase, from 170 in 2025 to 176 this year. Political Science recorded an eight-mark rise, moving from 168 to 176 marks.
Commerce also registered a 10-mark increase, from 172 to 182, while Computer Science and Applications recorded a 12-mark rise, from 160 to 172 marks.
However, Economics, History and Sociology retained their previous year's GM cutoffs at 164, 160 and 156 marks, respectively.
Management presents a different trend. After recording a GM cutoff of 206 marks in 2025, the qualifying threshold declined to 196 marks in 2026.
Public Administration registered a sharper fall of 16 marks, from 214 to 198. Library and Information Science also witnessed a decline of eight marks, from 178 to 170.
The variation across subjects indicates that the cutoff did not move uniformly this year. However, the changes alone cannot establish whether a particular question paper was easier or more difficult.
The qualifying cutoff depends on several factors, including candidates' performance, the number of candidates appearing in each subject, qualifying slots and applicable reservation rules.
According to KEA's November 20 notification, 8,171 candidates have provisionally qualified for Assistant Professorship eligibility across 37 subjects, against 7,204 available qualifying slots.
KEA clarified that all candidates who secured the applicable cutoff marks were included in the qualified list, even where the number exceeded the available slots.
Candidates should note that the figures compared in this report apply only to the General Merit category under the General column. Cutoff marks for reserved categories, Persons with Disabilities and transgender candidates vary.
The official results remain provisional, subject to verification of candidates' eligibility and documents. KEA has stated that eligibility certificates will be issued shortly, although the exact schedule has not been announced.
Candidates can access the detailed subject-wise and category-wise cutoffs through the official KSET 2026 website.