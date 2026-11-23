The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 cutoff marks have revealed significant changes across subjects compared with 2025. While several subjects, including English, Life Sciences, Commerce and Computer Science and Applications, recorded higher qualifying marks, others such as Management and Public Administration witnessed a decline.

An EdexLive analysis of the official cutoff documents released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for 2025 and 2026 shows that Mass Communication and Journalism recorded a 20-mark increase in the General Merit (GM) cutoff, rising from 170 to 190 marks out of 300.

Sanskrit also registered a 20-mark increase, from 170 in 2025 to 190 in 2026.

Meanwhile, Public Administration witnessed a 16-mark decline, with its GM cutoff dropping from 214 to 198 marks. Management recorded a 10-mark reduction, from 206 to 196 marks.