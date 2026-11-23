The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip today, November 23. The examination will be conducted from December 14 to 21, 2026.
This is the first time that NTA is releasing the city intimation slip nearly 20 days before the examination. The advance release will help candidates identify their allotted examination cities and plan their travel arrangements accordingly. It will also help working professionals apply for leave well in advance.
However, candidates should note that the city intimation slip will only provide details of the allotted examination city. The exact examination centre address and other important instructions will be mentioned on the admit card.
Direct link to download UGC NET December 2026 city slip: Not yet activated. The link will be provided here once released.
As per the official schedule, NTA will release the UGC NET December 2026 admit card on December 7. The detailed subject-wise examination schedule was released on November 19.
Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password ready to download the city intimation slip once the link is activated. There is no need to take a printout of the city slip, as it is meant only for advance information.
The examination will be conducted in morning and afternoon shifts. Candidates can check the subject-wise schedule to know their examination dates and scheduled shifts. The exact details applicable to individual candidates will be available on their admit cards.
Through this live blog, candidates can follow the latest updates on the UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip, direct download link, paper-wise and topic-wise weightage analysis, last-minute preparation tips and important examination-day instructions.