An analysis of the KSET 2026 provisional score lists released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on November 6 shows that 343 candidates scored 200 marks or above across 12 selected subjects. Management recorded the highest number of candidates in this range, followed closely by Commerce.

EdexLive analysed the provisional score lists of 1,05,256 candidates across Commerce, Management, Life Sciences, English, Political Science, Computer Science and Applications, Economics, History, Kannada, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

The analysis found that 601 candidates scored between 190 and 199 marks, while another 1,307 secured between 180 and 189. These figures are limited to the 12 selected subjects and do not represent the overall KSET 2026 results.