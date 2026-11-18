An analysis of the KSET 2026 provisional score lists released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on November 6 shows that 343 candidates scored 200 marks or above across 12 selected subjects. Management recorded the highest number of candidates in this range, followed closely by Commerce.
EdexLive analysed the provisional score lists of 1,05,256 candidates across Commerce, Management, Life Sciences, English, Political Science, Computer Science and Applications, Economics, History, Kannada, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences.
The analysis found that 601 candidates scored between 190 and 199 marks, while another 1,307 secured between 180 and 189. These figures are limited to the 12 selected subjects and do not represent the overall KSET 2026 results.
Among the selected subjects, Management recorded 112 candidates scoring at least 200 marks, followed by Commerce with 109 and Life Sciences with 43.
English recorded 26 candidates in the 200-plus category, followed by Political Science with 24, Computer Science and Applications with 18, and Economics with eight.
Only one candidate each scored 200 or above in Mathematical Sciences, History and Kannada. No candidate crossed the 200-mark threshold in Chemical Sciences or Physical Sciences.
The difference becomes more significant when the number of high-scoring candidates is compared with the total score entries in each subject.
In Management, 112 out of 3,260 candidates, or approximately 3.44%, scored 200 or above. In Commerce, the corresponding figure was 109 out of 18,682, or 0.58%.
Commerce recorded the highest number of candidates in both the 190–199 and 180–189 mark ranges, with 212 and 512 candidates respectively.
Management followed with 156 candidates scoring between 190 and 199 and another 259 between 180 and 189.
In Life Sciences, 77 candidates scored between 190 and 199, while 183 secured between 180 and 189.
English recorded 62 candidates in the 190–199 range and 96 in the 180–189 range. Political Science recorded 38 and 96 candidates respectively.
Although the provisional score lists provide an indication of how candidates performed in different subjects, the number of candidates scoring above a particular mark cannot be treated as the qualifying cutoff.
The final KSET cutoff will depend on the applicable selection rules, subject-wise and category-wise qualifying slots, candidate performance and reservation provisions.