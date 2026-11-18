Speaking to EdexLive, Aishwarya from Bengaluru said, “I appeared for KSET 2026 in Life Sciences and scored 182 marks according to the provisional results. However, I will know whether I have qualified only after KEA releases the cutoff marks. I am also preparing for CSIR NET Life Sciences as a backup option. The uncertainty surrounding the KSET results is creating unnecessary stress. I request KEA to announce the cutoff marks at the earliest.”

Chaitanya from Bengaluru, who appeared for KSET 2026 in Computer Science, expressed similar concerns.

“I scored 176 marks according to the provisional results, but I am still unsure whether I have qualified because KEA has not released the cutoff marks. I hope the authority announces the final results soon so that I can prioritise my preparation for the upcoming UGC NET examination,” Chaitanya said.

Pallavi from Davangere raised concerns over the lack of response from the KEA helpdesk.

“The KEA helpdesk has been largely unresponsive, and calls are rarely answered. Whenever I contact the helpline, I hear an automated message saying that the call will be connected, but it gets disconnected before I can speak to anyone. This is concerning, especially when candidates are awaiting clarity on the final results and cutoff marks,” she said.