The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is yet to announce the KSET 2026 final results and subject-wise cutoff marks, despite releasing the provisional results on November 6. With the UGC NET December 2026 examination scheduled to begin on December 14, candidates are urging KEA to declare the results at the earliest.
Nearly 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for KSET 2026, and many are also believed to have applied for UGC NET as an alternative route to qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility. Candidates who do not qualify in KSET could focus their preparation on UGC NET. However, the delay in announcing the final results has left them uncertain about their next steps.
KEA has not issued any further official update on the final results or cutoffs since November 6.
Speaking to EdexLive, Aishwarya from Bengaluru said, “I appeared for KSET 2026 in Life Sciences and scored 182 marks according to the provisional results. However, I will know whether I have qualified only after KEA releases the cutoff marks. I am also preparing for CSIR NET Life Sciences as a backup option. The uncertainty surrounding the KSET results is creating unnecessary stress. I request KEA to announce the cutoff marks at the earliest.”
Chaitanya from Bengaluru, who appeared for KSET 2026 in Computer Science, expressed similar concerns.
“I scored 176 marks according to the provisional results, but I am still unsure whether I have qualified because KEA has not released the cutoff marks. I hope the authority announces the final results soon so that I can prioritise my preparation for the upcoming UGC NET examination,” Chaitanya said.
Pallavi from Davangere raised concerns over the lack of response from the KEA helpdesk.
“The KEA helpdesk has been largely unresponsive, and calls are rarely answered. Whenever I contact the helpline, I hear an automated message saying that the call will be connected, but it gets disconnected before I can speak to anyone. This is concerning, especially when candidates are awaiting clarity on the final results and cutoff marks,” she said.
EdexLive also attempted to contact KEA through its helpline number but received no response. The delay in releasing the KSET cutoff marks has left candidates uncertain about their qualifying status. Candidates have therefore urged KEA to address their concerns and announce the final results along with the cutoff marks at the earliest.