KSET Final Answer Key 2026 Released with Grace Marks: Results expected soon at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 final answer keys, incorporating grace-mark provisions and multiple accepted answers for certain questions.
The final answer keys, dated November 6, 2026, cover Paper I (General Paper) and several Paper II subjects, including English, Management, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Economics, Kannada, Law and Physical Sciences.
With the final answer keys and provisional marks lists now published, candidates are awaiting the KSET 2026 final result and subject-wise, category-wise qualifying cutoffs. However, KEA has not confirmed a date for the final result in the documents reviewed.
The KSET examination was conducted on October 11, 2026, to determine eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor in Karnataka's colleges and universities.
The final answer keys uploaded by KEA show grace-mark provisions in several subjects, while some questions have multiple accepted answers.
The affected subjects include English, Management, Mathematical Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Economics, Kannada, History, Political Science, Law, Social Work and Electronic Science.
The General Paper also contains grace-mark entries across its question-paper versions.
Candidates should note that the number of times “GRACE” appears in a PDF does not necessarily represent the number of distinct questions awarded grace marks. The same question may appear under different numbers in different booklet versions.
According to the final answer keys released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on November 6, 2026, the following subjects have questions marked for grace marks:
Management: 5 questions
Mathematical Sciences: 4 questions
English: 3 questions
Economics: 3 questions
Electronic Science: 3 questions
Physical Sciences: 3 questions
Kannada: 2 questions
Law: 2 questions
Social Work: 2 questions
Life Sciences: 1 question
History: 1 question
Political Science: 1 question
General Paper (Paper I): 1 question
Tourism Administration and Management: No questions marked for grace marks
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