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KSET Final Answer Key 2026 Released with Grace Marks: Results expected soon at kea.kar.nic.in

KEA has released the KSET 2026 final answer keys with grace-mark provisions and multiple accepted answers in several subjects. The final result is awaited.
KSET 2026 Final Answer Key Released
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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 final answer keys, incorporating grace-mark provisions and multiple accepted answers for certain questions.

The final answer keys, dated November 6, 2026, cover Paper I (General Paper) and several Paper II subjects, including English, Management, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Economics, Kannada, Law and Physical Sciences.

With the final answer keys and provisional marks lists now published, candidates are awaiting the KSET 2026 final result and subject-wise, category-wise qualifying cutoffs. However, KEA has not confirmed a date for the final result in the documents reviewed.

The KSET examination was conducted on October 11, 2026, to determine eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor in Karnataka's colleges and universities.

KSET 2026 grace marks: Subject-wise details

The final answer keys uploaded by KEA show grace-mark provisions in several subjects, while some questions have multiple accepted answers.

The affected subjects include English, Management, Mathematical Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Economics, Kannada, History, Political Science, Law, Social Work and Electronic Science.

The General Paper also contains grace-mark entries across its question-paper versions.

Candidates should note that the number of times “GRACE” appears in a PDF does not necessarily represent the number of distinct questions awarded grace marks. The same question may appear under different numbers in different booklet versions.

According to the final answer keys released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on November 6, 2026, the following subjects have questions marked for grace marks:

  • Management: 5 questions

  • Mathematical Sciences: 4 questions

  • English: 3 questions

  • Economics: 3 questions

  • Electronic Science: 3 questions

  • Physical Sciences: 3 questions

  • Kannada: 2 questions

  • Law: 2 questions

  • Social Work: 2 questions

  • Life Sciences: 1 question

  • History: 1 question

  • Political Science: 1 question

  • General Paper (Paper I): 1 question

  • Tourism Administration and Management: No questions marked for grace marks

Also read | KSET 2026 Highest Marks Subject-Wise: Political Science tops at 256; check all 37 subjects

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