KSET Final Answer Key 2026 Released with Grace Marks: Results expected soon at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 final answer keys, incorporating grace-mark provisions and multiple accepted answers for certain questions.

The final answer keys, dated November 6, 2026, cover Paper I (General Paper) and several Paper II subjects, including English, Management, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Economics, Kannada, Law and Physical Sciences.

With the final answer keys and provisional marks lists now published, candidates are awaiting the KSET 2026 final result and subject-wise, category-wise qualifying cutoffs. However, KEA has not confirmed a date for the final result in the documents reviewed.

The KSET examination was conducted on October 11, 2026, to determine eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor in Karnataka's colleges and universities.