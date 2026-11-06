KSET 2026 Highest Marks Subject-Wise: Political Science tops at 256; check all 37 subjects

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional score list for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, providing candidates' marks in Paper I and Paper II across 37 subjects.

An analysis of the 3,430-page provisional score list shows that the highest combined score is 256 out of 300 in Political Science, secured by Abhishek M N.

Other notable highest scores include 238 in Commerce, 236 in Management and Library & Information Science, and 234 in Computer Science & Applications.

KEA also issued an official notification dated November 6, 2026, concerning the final answer keys and publication of candidates' provisional subject-wise marks.

The examination was conducted on October 11, 2026.