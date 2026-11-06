Exams

KSET 2026 Highest Marks Subject-Wise: Political Science tops at 256; check all 37 subjects

KEA has published the KSET 2026 provisional score list and issued a notification on final answer keys. Here are the highest marks recorded across all 37 subjects.
KSET Highest Score 2026
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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional score list for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, providing candidates' marks in Paper I and Paper II across 37 subjects.

An analysis of the 3,430-page provisional score list shows that the highest combined score is 256 out of 300 in Political Science, secured by Abhishek M N.

Other notable highest scores include 238 in Commerce, 236 in Management and Library & Information Science, and 234 in Computer Science & Applications.

KEA also issued an official notification dated November 6, 2026, concerning the final answer keys and publication of candidates' provisional subject-wise marks.

The examination was conducted on October 11, 2026.

KSET 2026: Highest marks scored in each of the 37 subjects (as per provisional result)

The following figures represent the highest combined Paper I and Paper II marks identified in KEA's provisional score list. They are not the qualifying cutoffs.

  • Chemical Sciences: 190/300

  • Commerce: 238/300

  • Computer Science & Applications: 234/300

  • Criminology: 232/300

  • Earth Sciences: 230/300

  • Economics: 228/300

  • Education: 224/300

  • Electronic Science: 196/300

  • English: 224/300

  • Environmental Sciences: 224/300

  • Folk Literature: 208/300

  • Geography: 214/300

  • Hindi: 194/300

  • History: 214/300

  • Home Science: 228/300

  • Kannada: 204/300

  • Law: 218/300

  • Library & Information Science: 236/300

  • Life Sciences: 224/300

  • Management: 236/300

  • Mass Communication & Journalism: 230/300

  • Mathematical Sciences: 210/300

  • Music: 202/300

  • Performing Arts: 210/300

  • Philosophy: 212/300

  • Physical Education: 182/300

  • Physical Sciences: 192/300

  • Political Science: 256/300

  • Psychology: 232/300

  • Public Administration: 214/300

  • Sanskrit: 202/300

  • Social Work: 232/300

  • Sociology: 208/300

  • Tourism Administration and Management: 184/300

  • Urdu: 206/300

  • Visual Arts: 170/300

  • Women Studies: 226/300

KSET 2026: What does KEA's November 6 notification say?

KEA's November 6 notification concerns the publication of final answer keys and provisional subject-wise marks.

The authority had initially published provisional answer keys for Paper I and the 37 Paper II subjects on October 12. Candidates were given an opportunity to submit objections, following which revised answer keys were published on October 23.

The November 6 announcement marks a further stage in the evaluation process.

Candidates can access the relevant documents through the official KSET portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026.

Do the highest marks indicate the KSET 2026 cutoffs?

No. The highest marks in a subject should not be confused with the qualifying cutoff.

KSET comprises two papers carrying a total of 300 marks. The provisional score list records candidates' marks, while final qualification is determined under the applicable category-wise and subject-wise eligibility criteria.

The minimum aggregate qualifying marks are 40% for General category candidates and 35% for eligible reserved-category candidates. Meeting these minimum requirements alone does not guarantee qualification.

The final qualifying cutoffs may differ significantly between subjects and categories.

Candidates should await KEA's official announcements regarding the final eligibility list, cutoffs and subsequent certificate verification process.

KSET