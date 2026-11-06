KSET 2026 Highest Marks Subject-Wise: Political Science tops at 256; check all 37 subjects

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional score list for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, providing candidates' marks in Paper I and Paper II across 37 subjects.
An analysis of the 3,430-page provisional score list shows that the highest combined score is 256 out of 300 in Political Science, secured by Abhishek M N.
Other notable highest scores include 238 in Commerce, 236 in Management and Library & Information Science, and 234 in Computer Science & Applications.
KEA also issued an official notification dated November 6, 2026, concerning the final answer keys and publication of candidates' provisional subject-wise marks.
The examination was conducted on October 11, 2026.
The following figures represent the highest combined Paper I and Paper II marks identified in KEA's provisional score list. They are not the qualifying cutoffs.
Chemical Sciences: 190/300
Commerce: 238/300
Computer Science & Applications: 234/300
Criminology: 232/300
Earth Sciences: 230/300
Economics: 228/300
Education: 224/300
Electronic Science: 196/300
English: 224/300
Environmental Sciences: 224/300
Folk Literature: 208/300
Geography: 214/300
Hindi: 194/300
History: 214/300
Home Science: 228/300
Kannada: 204/300
Law: 218/300
Library & Information Science: 236/300
Life Sciences: 224/300
Management: 236/300
Mass Communication & Journalism: 230/300
Mathematical Sciences: 210/300
Music: 202/300
Performing Arts: 210/300
Philosophy: 212/300
Physical Education: 182/300
Physical Sciences: 192/300
Political Science: 256/300
Psychology: 232/300
Public Administration: 214/300
Sanskrit: 202/300
Social Work: 232/300
Sociology: 208/300
Tourism Administration and Management: 184/300
Urdu: 206/300
Visual Arts: 170/300
Women Studies: 226/300
KEA's November 6 notification concerns the publication of final answer keys and provisional subject-wise marks.
The authority had initially published provisional answer keys for Paper I and the 37 Paper II subjects on October 12. Candidates were given an opportunity to submit objections, following which revised answer keys were published on October 23.
The November 6 announcement marks a further stage in the evaluation process.
Candidates can access the relevant documents through the official KSET portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kset2026.
No. The highest marks in a subject should not be confused with the qualifying cutoff.
KSET comprises two papers carrying a total of 300 marks. The provisional score list records candidates' marks, while final qualification is determined under the applicable category-wise and subject-wise eligibility criteria.
The minimum aggregate qualifying marks are 40% for General category candidates and 35% for eligible reserved-category candidates. Meeting these minimum requirements alone does not guarantee qualification.
The final qualifying cutoffs may differ significantly between subjects and categories.
Candidates should await KEA's official announcements regarding the final eligibility list, cutoffs and subsequent certificate verification process.