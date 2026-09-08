KSET 2026 application: Candidates get one last chance to apply till September 10

Candidates preparing for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 now have a little more time to complete their applications. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for online submission of the KSET 2026 application form to September 10, 2026, up to 5.30 pm.

The extension was announced through a notice dated September 5. According to the revised schedule, candidates can also pay the application fee until September 11, 2026, during banking hours.

The KSET is conducted to determine eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professors in universities, colleges and higher education institutions across Karnataka. The 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on October 11, according to the original notification issued by KEA.