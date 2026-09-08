KSET 2026 application: Candidates get one last chance to apply till September 10

Candidates preparing for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 now have a little more time to complete their applications. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for online submission of the KSET 2026 application form to September 10, 2026, up to 5.30 pm.
The extension was announced through a notice dated September 5. According to the revised schedule, candidates can also pay the application fee until September 11, 2026, during banking hours.
The KSET is conducted to determine eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professors in universities, colleges and higher education institutions across Karnataka. The 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on October 11, according to the original notification issued by KEA.
Application deadline: September 10, 2026, up to 5.30 pm
Fee payment deadline: September 11, 2026, during banking hours
Hall ticket: October 1, 2026
KSET 2026 examination: October 11, 2026
The examination will cover 37 subjects, ranging from Commerce, Economics and English to Computer Science and Applications, Mathematical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mass Communication and Journalism, and Music and Visual Arts.
The eligibility criteria remain unchanged with the extension. Candidates from the General category must have secured at least 55% marks in their Master's degree, while the minimum is 50% for SC, ST, OBC categories, PwD and transgender candidates, as specified by KEA. Candidates currently pursuing their Master's degree can also apply provisionally, subject to fulfilling the prescribed qualification within the stipulated period.
There is no upper age limit for appearing in KSET 2026.
The examination will be conducted in a single session and will comprise two papers. Paper I will carry 50 questions for 100 marks, while Paper II will have 100 questions for 200 marks. Candidates will get three hours to complete both papers. Importantly, KEA has stated that there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Candidates should also be careful while selecting their subject and examination centre. The notification states that the subject selected in the application cannot subsequently be changed. For certain subjects, Bengaluru is the only available examination centre, while candidates appearing in other subjects can choose from the listed centres. Once selected, the examination centre is final.
The examination fee is Rs 750 for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB and candidates from other states, while SC, ST, Cat-I, PwD and transgender candidates have to pay Rs 500. Payment has to be made online.
With the application window now closing on September 10, candidates who have not yet submitted their forms should avoid waiting until the final hours. KEA has specifically advised applicants to complete the process early to avoid possible last-minute technical or network-related difficulties.