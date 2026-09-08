Exams

Beyond the Vacancy Count: What SSC CHSL 2026 applicants need to know

The Staff Selection Commission has opened applications for CHSL 2026, offering around 2,536 tentative vacancies across LDC/JSA and DEO posts. Applications are open from September 7 to October 7, while candidates should pay close attention to the qualification rules, post preferences and Tier-II requirements before submitting the form