KEA UGNEET Verification Slip 2026 Download Link Activated

The Karnataka Examinations Authority activated the download link for the KEA UGNEET Verification Slip 2026 on August 5. Based on the documents submitted by candidates and the verification process, the authorities have issued the verification slip. All these candidates will be eligible for the NEET UG option entry process conducted by KEA. The official dates for the state-level counselling for MBBS and BDS courses will be issued soon.
The download link for the verification slip can be accessed through the official site
Enter the application number and password
There are two options to log in - 'Login through OTP' and 'Login using Face Recognition'. Select any one option
Your verification slip will be displayed on the screen after validating the OTP (if selected OTP login)
The verification slip will show the list of documents submitted and verification status
If no verification slip is generated, the candidates are not eligible for option enrty. They must immediately contact the helpdesk for more details
KEA is yet to release Round 2 counselling dates for the BTech admission. There is a chance that the second round BTech counselling and Round 1 MBBS and BDS counselling may be conducted simultaniously. However, there has been no official update on the screen. Students are advised to wait for official updates and, meanwhile, prepare a list of colleges and courses that can be filled in the option form.
As NMC introduced new rules regarding the physical reporting process, it is yet to be known whether KEA implements the same rules.