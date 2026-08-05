Parents, Pressure and Preference Lists: Who is actually filling your NEET counselling form?

Conflict: Distance vs Quality while choosing college preferences

This is commonly observed in most families, specifically for female MBBS and BDS aspirants. Parents often encourage children to choose colleges close to home or in safe cities. This usually happens in various towns and villages across the country. Speaking to EdexLive, a parent from Vijayawada expressed that 'I want my daughter to join a college located within the city or nearby locations, rather than sending her to distant locations. She can easily commute to college every day '.

Due to these scenarios, MBBS aspirants are restricted from choosing colleges as per their convenience or interest. Geographical convenience could be one of the factors that might impact the NEET choice-filling process. Even though there are various college options in counselling, these factors limit the opportunities.