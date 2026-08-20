KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be released soon, as KEA is set to close the window for editing and modifying options today, August 20. However, since MCC scheduled the AIQ NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment 2026 for August 21, KEA may release the 2nd round KCET and UGNEET allotment only after August 21. Students need to keep their CET Number and Option Entry CET Number handy to check the seat allotment status.

As KEA is conducting combined counselling for CET and UGNEET, the release of the 2nd allotment depends on MCC's NEET UG Round 1 allotment. However, KEA has not confirmed an official date for the allotment release, and candidates are advised to wait for an official update.