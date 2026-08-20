KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be released soon, as KEA is set to close the window for editing and modifying options today, August 20. However, since MCC scheduled the AIQ NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment 2026 for August 21, KEA may release the 2nd round KCET and UGNEET allotment only after August 21. Students need to keep their CET Number and Option Entry CET Number handy to check the seat allotment status.
As KEA is conducting combined counselling for CET and UGNEET, the release of the 2nd allotment depends on MCC's NEET UG Round 1 allotment. However, KEA has not confirmed an official date for the allotment release, and candidates are advised to wait for an official update.
KEA released mock allotment results for CET and UGNEET on August 17, and the window to edit or modify options opened on August 18. Candidates must note that the mock allotment and round 2 real allotment may not be the same. The real allotment may change as students edit or modify their option entries.
While KEA has finalised the official schedule only up to option entry modification, the official schedule for seat allotment and the post-allotment process has not been finalised yet. If MCC declares the AIQ Round 1 allotment on August 21 without any further delays, KEA will proceed with releasing the seat allotment result for Round 2.
KEA might conduct a further round of counselling depending on the number of vacant seats. UGNEET will have a second round, and the dates will be announced soon.