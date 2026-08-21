KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: KEA date, link, cut-offs, seat matrix

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the UGCET/KCET Round 2 seat allotment result on its official counselling portal. The allotment date was revised after the earlier schedule was deferred. Candidates who participated in Round 2 option entry can use this live page for the latest KEA announcement, result link, engineering cut-offs, seat matrix and admission instructions. The second mock allotment and mock cut-offs have already been released, giving candidates an indication of possible Round 2 allotments.
KEA has not confirmed an exact date for releasing the allotment result. The seat allotment was supposed to be released on August 20, but KEA delayed it until further notice. Candidates need to keep their Application Number and Option Entry Number to access the allotment.
Along with the seat allotment result, KEA will open a window to accept/float the seat so candidates can complete the admission formalities. The Round 2 cutoff ranks will be declared simultaneously. KEA released the second mock allotment on August 17, which provided a tentative idea of the admission chances. However, the mock allotment result might differ from the real seat allotment result.
Seat allotment was delayed and instead mock allotment result was declared
Mock allotment was released on August 17
Window to edit options was provided till August 20 - 9:00 AM
KEA makes Round 2 seat allotment interface ready on candidate login protal on August 20
Students can keep checking this live blog to stay updated on the latest developments in the Round 2 seat allotment result.
The sharpest mock cutoffs in the data are concentrated among several well-known Bengaluru institutions. RVCE CSE is at 285, MSRIT CSE at 1,400, PES University CSE at 911, BMSCE ECE at 1,350 and Bangalore Institute of Technology CSE at 6,829. The numbers highlight the intensity of competition for established Bengaluru engineering colleges
The second-round mock allotment released on August 17 gives candidates an indication of how their current option entries may translate into seats. However, the mock allotment should not be treated as the final Round 2 allotment.
KEA has not yet activated the final Round 2 allotment result link. Candidates should keep their CET/application details ready and check the official KEA portal for the latest announcement. EdexLive is tracking the result link and counselling developments here.
As per the official college list published by KEA, there are 68 colleges that are participating in the UG NEET counselling for MBBS admission. The fee structure for Government vs Private seat is different, and the applicants must check these details before taking admission
The mock allotment places CSE (Cyber Security) at MSRIT at a GM cut-off of 2,189. The programme therefore remains competitive but has a wider rank window than the college's CSE and AI/ML options. Candidates looking beyond traditional CSE may find this difference relevant while evaluating their choices.
The MBBS fee details of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences is as follows -
Government quota: 1,53,571
Private quota: 12,00,117
Management & NRI quota: 40,11,950
At M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, the GM mock cut-off for CSE is 1,400. The figure keeps the flagship computer science programme within a highly competitive rank range, although it is less restrictive than the corresponding CSE cutoff at RVCE.
As per the official fee structure confirmed by KEA, the MBBS fees at ESI Medical College located at Rajajinagar, Bangalore is Rs 1,09,350
PES University's BTech in Computer Science and Engineering records a GM mock cut-off of 911. The branch remains one of the most competitive options in the PES University data.
At M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, the GM mock cut-off for Computer Science and Engineering is 1,400. The figure places the branch firmly in the competitive range for the second-round mock allotment.
As per the official KEA's notice, the MBBS fees at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences is as follows -
Government quota: Rs 64,350
Management quota: Rs 25,09,350
NRI quota: Rs 25,09,350
At RV College of Engineering, the GM mock cut-off for Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) is 434. The figure places the programme among the most competitive options in the mock allotment.
The second round mock allotment data shows Computer Science and Engineering at RV College of Engineering continuing to attract some of the lowest ranks. The GM mock cut-off for CSE stands at 285, underlining the intense competition for the branch.
KEA's official fee structure for MBBS course indicates the fee for Mysore Medical College as follows -
Government seat: Rs 64,350
Management quota: Rs 25,09,350
NRI quota: Rs 25,09,350
As per the official fee structure released by KEA, the MBBS fees at Bangalore Medical College located is Rs 64,350. There is no private and management quota category at this college
KEA has officially not confirmed anything about the second extended round counselling, and there was no second extended round last year as well. Regarding the third round counselling, KEA will officially notifiy depending on the vacant seats.
Once the round 2 seat allotment result is delcared, the candidates can check the allotment status either by scanning the QR code on the candidate login or by entering the CET application number. The candidates can choose the option to receive OTP either via SMS, WhatsApp or E-Mail.
The Round 2 seat allotment announcement has been delayed due to the revision of MCC NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026 schedule. As KCET round 2 includes UG NEET counselling as well, the round 2 seat allotment has been delayed
KEA has not officially announced Round 2 seat allotment date, and the official announcement can be expected soon.