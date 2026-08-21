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KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: KEA date, link, cut-offs, seat matrix

KCET Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 will be released soon along with the UG NEET MBBS and BDS allotment result
KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026
KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026Representative official website image of KCET Counselling 2026

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the UGCET/KCET Round 2 seat allotment result on its official counselling portal. The allotment date was revised after the earlier schedule was deferred. Candidates who participated in Round 2 option entry can use this live page for the latest KEA announcement, result link, engineering cut-offs, seat matrix and admission instructions. The second mock allotment and mock cut-offs have already been released, giving candidates an indication of possible Round 2 allotments.

KEA has not confirmed an exact date for releasing the allotment result. The seat allotment was supposed to be released on August 20, but KEA delayed it until further notice. Candidates need to keep their Application Number and Option Entry Number to access the allotment.

Along with the seat allotment result, KEA will open a window to accept/float the seat so candidates can complete the admission formalities. The Round 2 cutoff ranks will be declared simultaneously. KEA released the second mock allotment on August 17, which provided a tentative idea of the admission chances. However, the mock allotment result might differ from the real seat allotment result.

KCET 2026 Round 2 Counselling at a Glance

  • Seat allotment was delayed and instead mock allotment result was declared

  • Mock allotment was released on August 17

  • Window to edit options was provided till August 20 - 9:00 AM

  • KEA makes Round 2 seat allotment interface ready on candidate login protal on August 20

Students can keep checking this live blog to stay updated on the latest developments in the Round 2 seat allotment result.

Bengaluru continues to dominate the second mock round

The sharpest mock cutoffs in the data are concentrated among several well-known Bengaluru institutions. RVCE CSE is at 285, MSRIT CSE at 1,400, PES University CSE at 911, BMSCE ECE at 1,350 and Bangalore Institute of Technology CSE at 6,829. The numbers highlight the intensity of competition for established Bengaluru engineering colleges

Mock cut-offs offer the latest benchmark

The second-round mock allotment released on August 17 gives candidates an indication of how their current option entries may translate into seats. However, the mock allotment should not be treated as the final Round 2 allotment.

KCET Round 2 allotment result update

KEA has not yet activated the final Round 2 allotment result link. Candidates should keep their CET/application details ready and check the official KEA portal for the latest announcement. EdexLive is tracking the result link and counselling developments here.

68 MBBS colleges under KEA UG NEET Counselling 2026

As per the official college list published by KEA, there are 68 colleges that are participating in the UG NEET counselling for MBBS admission. The fee structure for Government vs Private seat is different, and the applicants must check these details before taking admission

Cyber Security at MSRIT crosses the 2,000-rank mark in second mock round

The mock allotment places CSE (Cyber Security) at MSRIT at a GM cut-off of 2,189. The programme therefore remains competitive but has a wider rank window than the college's CSE and AI/ML options. Candidates looking beyond traditional CSE may find this difference relevant while evaluating their choices.

AJ Institute of Medical Sciences Mangalore MBBS Fees

The MBBS fee details of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences is as follows -

Government quota: 1,53,571

Private quota: 12,00,117

Management & NRI quota: 40,11,950

MSRIT CSE remains within the top 1,500 in the second mock round

At M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, the GM mock cut-off for CSE is 1,400. The figure keeps the flagship computer science programme within a highly competitive rank range, although it is less restrictive than the corresponding CSE cutoff at RVCE.

ESI Medical College Rajajinagar MBBS Fees

As per the official fee structure confirmed by KEA, the MBBS fees at ESI Medical College located at Rajajinagar, Bangalore is Rs 1,09,350

PES University CSE second mock cutoff at 911

PES University's BTech in Computer Science and Engineering records a GM mock cut-off of 911. The branch remains one of the most competitive options in the PES University data.

MS Ramaiah CSE GM mock round 2 cutoff at 1,400

At M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, the GM mock cut-off for Computer Science and Engineering is 1,400. The figure places the branch firmly in the competitive range for the second-round mock allotment.

Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS Fees

As per the official KEA's notice, the MBBS fees at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences is as follows -

Government quota: Rs 64,350

Management quota: Rs 25,09,350

NRI quota: Rs 25,09,350

RV College CSE AI & ML also sees a tight cutoff in mock round

At RV College of Engineering, the GM mock cut-off for Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) is 434. The figure places the programme among the most competitive options in the mock allotment.

RV College CSE remains highly competitive

The second round mock allotment data shows Computer Science and Engineering at RV College of Engineering continuing to attract some of the lowest ranks. The GM mock cut-off for CSE stands at 285, underlining the intense competition for the branch.

Mysore Medical College MBBS Fee details

KEA's official fee structure for MBBS course indicates the fee for Mysore Medical College as follows -

Government seat: Rs 64,350

Management quota: Rs 25,09,350

NRI quota: Rs 25,09,350

Bangalore Medical College MBBS Fee details

As per the official fee structure released by KEA, the MBBS fees at Bangalore Medical College located is Rs 64,350. There is no private and management quota category at this college

Will there be second extended round this year?

KEA has officially not confirmed anything about the second extended round counselling, and there was no second extended round last year as well. Regarding the third round counselling, KEA will officially notifiy depending on the vacant seats.

2 ways to check Round 2 seat allotment

Once the round 2 seat allotment result is delcared, the candidates can check the allotment status either by scanning the QR code on the candidate login or by entering the CET application number. The candidates can choose the option to receive OTP either via SMS, WhatsApp or E-Mail.

Why is KCET Round 2 seat allotment 2026 delayed?

The Round 2 seat allotment announcement has been delayed due to the revision of MCC NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026 schedule. As KCET round 2 includes UG NEET counselling as well, the round 2 seat allotment has been delayed

Has KEA announced Round 2 seat allotment date?

KEA has not officially announced Round 2 seat allotment date, and the official announcement can be expected soon.

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