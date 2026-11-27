The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application correction facility today, November 27, allowing registered candidates to rectify permitted errors in their application forms.
According to the official examination schedule, the correction window will remain available until November 29, 2026, at 11.50 PM through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The facility follows the closure of the registration window on November 26, which allowed candidates to submit applications with a late fee.
However, candidates must exercise caution while making corrections, as NTA has specified that the facility will be available only once and only for selected fields.
1. Check personal details against official documents
Candidates should review their names, dates of birth, gender and other personal information carefully.
NTA's registration advisory states that candidates' names and dates of birth must match their Class 10 certificates or marksheets.
2. Verify academic and category information
Candidates should check their Class 10 and Class 12 details, category information and applicable reservation particulars.
Those claiming category-based benefits should ensure that the information entered is supported by valid documents.
3. Review examination paper and city preferences
Candidates should check whether they have selected the correct examination paper and preferred examination cities.
However, changes will depend on the fields made available by NTA during the correction window.
4. Save the updated confirmation page
After completing the permitted corrections, candidates should review the information displayed on the screen and retain the updated confirmation page for future reference.
They should also complete any additional fee payment required by the correction portal, where applicable.
1. Do not assume every detail can be changed
NTA's correction facility is restricted to selected fields.
For reference, the JEE Main 2025/ 2026 correction rules did not permit changes to registered mobile numbers, email addresses, permanent and present addresses, emergency contact details or candidate photographs.
However, candidates must refer to the 2027-specific instructions for the final list of editable and non-editable fields, rather than assuming the previous year's rules remain unchanged.
2. Do not submit corrections without checking every detail
NTA has described the correction facility as a one-time opportunity.
Candidates should therefore verify the changes carefully before final submission, rather than assuming they can repeatedly reopen the form.
3. Do not assume that changing city preferences guarantees allotment
Even where examination city selection is available for modification, candidates should remember that NTA allocates examination centres according to the applicable rules and operational requirements.
Selecting a preferred city does not guarantee allotment.
4. Do not miss the deadline
The correction facility is scheduled to close at 11.50 PM on November 29.
Candidates should avoid waiting until the final hours, particularly if the changes require additional fee payment or supporting information.
Following the correction period, NTA will proceed with the remaining examination arrangements.
As per the official schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.
The examination city intimation is scheduled for December 30, while admit cards are expected to be issued on January 13.
Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for the latest instructions regarding application corrections and examination arrangements.
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