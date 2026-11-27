The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application correction facility today, November 27, allowing registered candidates to rectify permitted errors in their application forms.

According to the official examination schedule, the correction window will remain available until November 29, 2026, at 11.50 PM through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The facility follows the closure of the registration window on November 26, which allowed candidates to submit applications with a late fee.

However, candidates must exercise caution while making corrections, as NTA has specified that the facility will be available only once and only for selected fields.