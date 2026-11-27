The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reported that 14,06,780 candidates have successfully completed fee payment for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, indicating substantial interest in the upcoming engineering entrance examination.

According to NTA's registration update released on November 26, a total of 15,84,014 application forms had been submitted, although the number of candidates who completed the fee payment process was lower.

The update was shared on the final day of the registration window, which remained open until 11.50 PM on November 26 with a late fee.

The figures are significant when viewed alongside the registration trends recorded over the previous five years.

An analysis of official NTA data shows that JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 registrations increased from 8.72 lakh in 2022 to 13.55 lakh in 2026, representing growth of approximately 55.35 per cent.