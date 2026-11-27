The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reported that 14,06,780 candidates have successfully completed fee payment for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, indicating substantial interest in the upcoming engineering entrance examination.
According to NTA's registration update released on November 26, a total of 15,84,014 application forms had been submitted, although the number of candidates who completed the fee payment process was lower.
The update was shared on the final day of the registration window, which remained open until 11.50 PM on November 26 with a late fee.
The figures are significant when viewed alongside the registration trends recorded over the previous five years.
An analysis of official NTA data shows that JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 registrations increased from 8.72 lakh in 2022 to 13.55 lakh in 2026, representing growth of approximately 55.35 per cent.
According to NTA's official examination statistics, the number of candidates registered for JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was:
2022: 8,72,432 candidates
2023: 8,60,064 candidates
2024: 12,21,624 candidates
2025: 13,11,544 candidates
2026: 13,55,293 candidates
The figures show that registrations declined marginally in 2023 before recording a substantial increase in 2024.
Between 2023 and 2024, registrations increased by approximately 42 per cent. Growth continued in subsequent years, although at a slower rate.
In 2025, registrations increased by around 7.36 per cent compared with the previous year, followed by an increase of 3.34 per cent in 2026.
Overall, the number of candidates registering for Session 1 Paper 1 increased by 4,82,861 between 2022 and 2026.
NTA's November 26 update shows that the number of candidates who completed fee payment for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 had crossed 14 lakh before the registration window closed.
This figure is numerically higher than the 13,55,293 candidates registered for Paper 1 in January 2026.
However, an important distinction must be made.
The historical figures refer specifically to Paper 1 (BE/BTech), while NTA's latest 2027 update provides overall Session 1 application and fee-payment figures without a separate Paper 1 breakdown.
Therefore, the two datasets are not directly comparable, and the latest figures alone cannot establish a new registration record for Paper 1.
Moreover, the November 26 update was issued before the application deadline, meaning the final registration count could differ.
Another significant finding from NTA's latest data is the difference between submitted application forms and completed fee payments.
While 15,84,014 application forms had been submitted, only 14,06,780 candidates had completed the fee payment process at the time of the update.
This represents a difference of 1,77,234 applications.
Candidates were required to complete the prescribed fee payment process for their applications to be considered successfully submitted.
The final number of registered candidates will become clearer once NTA publishes its consolidated examination statistics.
The increase in JEE Main registrations over the past five years reflects growing participation in the entrance examination.
However, a higher number of applicants does not automatically mean that the examination paper will be more difficult or that qualifying cutoffs will necessarily increase.
Cutoffs and admission prospects depend on several factors, including examination performance, score distribution, available seats and the applicable admission criteria.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is scheduled for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.
With the registration process concluded, NTA is scheduled to provide candidates with an application correction facility from November 27 to 29, subject to the prescribed conditions.
Candidates can check further updates on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
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