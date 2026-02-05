JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: Rules and challenge process explained

For lakhs of JEE Main aspirants, a single mark can make a huge difference in securing a top rank or missing the cut-off. This is why the JEE Main answer key has become one of the most closely scrutinised activities in the examination process.

After the online written examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the JEE Main answer key and response sheet, allowing candidates to verify their answers and estimate their scores. The Agency also allows candidates to raise objections against the provisional JEE Main answer key. Subsequently, subject experts review these objections before releasing the final answer key.

JEE Main 2026 answer key

The NTA has released JEE Main 2026 answer key for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) on February 4. It has allowed candidates to challenge the provisional JEE Main answer key 2026 from February 4 to 6. The exam authority will be releasing the JEE Main final answer key 2026 only after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.

Candidates must note that the provisional answer keys and the recorded responses are likely to displayed only for two to three days. One can download their responses sheet and retain a hard copy of the same.

Decoding the fee for challenging the JEE Main answer key

Interested candidates must pay non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question as processing charges to challenge. The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

How to challenge JEE Main answer key 2026: Procedure explained