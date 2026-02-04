JEE Main 2026 answer key released; raise objections by Feb 6

How to download JEE Main 2026 answer key and response sheet?

Step 1: Open the official portal of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the candidate login or find the Answer Key Challenge for JEE (Main) 2026 session 1 exam link

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the login page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number, registration number and password

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The JEE Main answer key 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download JEE Main answer key and response sheet 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future need

The NTA has clearly mentioned that candidates will not be allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys of Paper 1 (BE/BTech) after February 6, 2026. One must pay nonrefundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question to challenge.

The official notice reads, "The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 06 February 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode."

The NTA will review the objections before releasing the JEE Main final answer key 2026. The JEE Main 2026 results will be purely based on the final answer key.