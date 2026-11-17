The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has not released the application form for the 28th WB SET 2026 examination, even though the proposed exam date of December 13 is less than a month away.
According to the official notice issued on March 10, 2026, the 28th State Eligibility Test is proposed to be conducted on December 13 (Sunday), from 10.30 am to 2 pm.
However, as of November 17, the commission has neither published the detailed application notification nor announced a revised examination schedule.
The delay becomes significant when compared with the 27th WB SET examination timeline.
August 1, 2025: Online applications commenced.
September 10, 2025: Registration closed after an extension from August 31.
November 24, 2025: Admit card notice issued.
December 14, 2025: Examination conducted.
By this stage last year, the application and correction windows had closed, and candidates were awaiting their admit cards.
In contrast, the registration process for the 28th WB SET has not commenced despite the proposed examination being just 26 days away.
The March 10 notice specifically describes December 13 as a proposed examination date.
Therefore, a revision remains possible. However, WBCSC has not officially announced any postponement or new examination date.
Candidates are advised to monitor wbcsc.org.in and avoid relying on unofficial claims about the examination schedule.
An official clarification regarding registration and the examination date is awaited.