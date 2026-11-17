The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has not released the application form for the 28th WB SET 2026 examination, even though the proposed exam date of December 13 is less than a month away.

According to the official notice issued on March 10, 2026, the 28th State Eligibility Test is proposed to be conducted on December 13 (Sunday), from 10.30 am to 2 pm.

However, as of November 17, the commission has neither published the detailed application notification nor announced a revised examination schedule.