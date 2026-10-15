WB SET 2026 Application Form Awaited: Exam scheduled on December 13

West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will conduct the 28th WB SET 2026 (State Eligibility Test) on December 13. The exam was confirmed after the announcement of the 27th WB SET exam results in March 2026. The application form for the 28th SET exam has not been released yet, and the eligible aspirants are eagerly waiting for the official notification. Last year, the application form was released on August 1, 2025, but there has been no update on the 2026 application form yet. WBCSC has not provided any further updates since March 2026.
For the eligible aspirants, it is too early to assume that the exam might be postponed. It is advisable to wait for an official update. WBCSC will soon notify about the exam process. Candidates are advised not to believe any unofficial updates or rumours about the exam.
West Bengal State Eligibility Test is conducted for eligible Master's degree candidates for Assistant Professorship eligibility. The exam is conducted in over 30 subjects, and the exam pattern is similar to UGC NET, but the mode of exam is offline. The exam consists of Papers 1 and 2. While the Paper 1 General Test is common for all applicants, Paper 2 is subject-specific. The exam is conducted for 300 marks (100 marks for Paper 1 and 200 marks for Paper 2).
In 2025, the exam was conducted on December 14, 2025, and the results were announced on March 5, 2026. On March 10, the exam date for the 28th WB SET, i.e., the 2026 session exam, was announced.