WB SET 2026 Application Form Awaited: Exam scheduled on December 13

West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will conduct the 28th WB SET 2026 (State Eligibility Test) on December 13. The exam was confirmed after the announcement of the 27th WB SET exam results in March 2026. The application form for the 28th SET exam has not been released yet, and the eligible aspirants are eagerly waiting for the official notification. Last year, the application form was released on August 1, 2025, but there has been no update on the 2026 application form yet. WBCSC has not provided any further updates since March 2026.