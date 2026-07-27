COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 to be released on July 28; Accept & Upgrade instructions

Consortium of Medical, Dental and Engineering will release the COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment 2026 on July 28. The official time has been confirmed as 3 PM. The candidate login link will be activated as per the scheduled time, and if there is any delay in releasing the allotments, the same will be updated through the official website comedk.org.
Once the seat allotment is released, the selected candidates will have 4 options to choose from, viz., Accept & Freeze, Accept & Upgrade, Reject & Upgrade, and Reject & Withdraw. As the second option is one of the most important choices that students will choose, important instructions regarding the same have been explained below.
Candidates choosing 'Accept & Upgrade' must remember the following instructions -
If the allotted seat is not satisfactory, the candidates can choose 'Accept & Upgrade' without losing the seat allotted and wait for an upgrade.
Choosing this option will make the candidates eligible for Round 2 counselling.
The only condition is that the candidates must pay the total fee of the allotted college.
If you do not want to pay the fee, you can choose the 'Reject & Upgrade' option, but you will not have any claim on the already allotted seat.
The Round 2 counselling dates are expected to be released in the second week of August. The list of vacant seats will be compiled, and a PDF will be uploaded after the conclusion of the Round 1 seat acceptance/ decision making process.
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