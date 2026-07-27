IIM CAT 2026 Application Form to be released on August 3; quick details on eligibility criteria

IIM CAT 2026 application form window will open on August 3. An official notification for the MBA entrance exam was released on July 25. No changes in exam pattern, syllabus, and eligibility criteria have been implemented. Eligible aspirants must keep their UG makssheet, Class 10, 12 certificates ready to fill the application form along with scanned copies of photograph and signature.
Registration start date: August 3, 2026
Registration last date: September 13, 2026
Admit card release date: November 4, 2026
Exam date: November 29, 2026
The aspirants must have a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% of marks (45% for SC, ST and PwD)
Candidates with a professional degree like CA/ CS/ ICWA/ CMA/ Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India are eligible to apply as well.
Candidates claiming reservation must upload the relevant certificate at the time of registration. For the EWS category candidates, a latest certificate (not less than one year) shall be uploaded. The scanned copies of the photograph and signature must be clear, preferably White background.
Like the previous years, the exam will be conducted in three slots. The exam authority has not finalised the dates of answer key, response sheet and results. The applicants must be careful while filling the application form and selecting test city preference. Certain details cannot be edited after submitting the application form.
As there is a proper three-month window for the exam preparation, the applicants are advised to practice VARC, QR and DILR sets aggresively to imporve the accuracy. There is strict sectional time limit for each section in the CAT exam. Therefore, practising more mock tests shall help the candidates in imporving accuracy while solving the question paper realtime.