AP Universities Recruitment 2026: Prima facie final eligibility list to be released today

AMARAVATI: Public universities of Andhra Pradesh will release the prima facie final eligibility list for AP Universities Recruitment 2026 today, July 27. As per the official schedule, the eligibility list for assistant professor, associate professor, professor, and RGUKT AP lecturer posts will be declared today. The official release time has not been confirmed yet, but it can be expected by or after 6 PM. The provisional list was released after 5 PM on July 14.
This will be the final eligibility list, and only applicants who appear on the list are eligible for the screening test. The dates for the screening test are yet to be finalised. Local body elections in AP are scheduled to be held from the second week of September, but they might not affect the exam schedule. Earlier reports indicated that the exam would be held in August, but the exact time has not yet been finalised.
The list will be published at apuniversitiesrecruitment.apcfss.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Prima Facie Final Eligible & Ineligible List'
Click on the option that indicates 'university-wise list'
Select the name of the university, and you can view the eligibility list
Also, the final eligibility status shall be updated on the 'Candidate Login'
Keep your username and password ready to check the final eligibility list
AP Government is expected to finalise the exam date either by the end of July or by the second week of August. For RGUKT lecturers, the screening test is the sole exam for the preparation of the merit list, while assistant professor applicants must clear the screening test and interview.
The applicants are advised to not believe any rumours with respect to the exam date. APPSC/ AP Government will officially announce the exam dates through the official recruitment website. Those who are declared ineligible as per the final list are not eligible to appear for the exam.