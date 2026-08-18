ICAR UG Mop-Up Round 2026 Begins Today: Fresh choices open at 5 PM; Here’s what candidates should not miss

The ICAR UG Mop-Up Round 2026 starts on August 18. This is the last chance for eligible candidates to get admission to undergraduate courses in agriculture and related fields. According to the official schedule, you can view the vacant seats, pay the counselling fee, and fill in your choices starting at 5 PM today at icarcounselling.com.
This round is important because you cannot use your earlier choices. For the Mop-Up or Final Round, you must enter new choices for the available seats shown on the portal. The counselling brochure makes it clear that choices from previous rounds will not count in this round.
Vacant seat display, counselling fee payment, and fresh choice filling: August 18, from 5 PM
Deadline for choice filling: August 20, 11:50 PM
Mop-Up seat allotment: August 22, from 11 AM
Online university document verification: By August 23, 2 PM
Re-submission of documents, if required: By August 23, 5 PM
Seat acceptance fee payment: By August 23, 8 PM
The Mop-Up round is not another regular upgrade round. No upgradation will be permitted at this stage. The counselling brochure also states that candidates who have already been joined the college, withdrawn their seat after allotment, or were denied admission for failing eligibility requirements in earlier rounds cannot participate in the Mop-Up round.
Candidates who were unable to register in the first round may participate in the Mop-Up round by paying the prescribed ₹500 counselling registration fee, provided they meet the eligibility requirements. Those who registered earlier but were not allotted any of their choices through Round 4 may participate without paying the registration fee again.
If you do not have a seat yet, today's 5 PM window is a key opportunity for you. Take time to review the vacant seat list and choose your preferences carefully, instead of repeating your earlier choices.