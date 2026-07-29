ICAR UG Counselling 2026: Choice filling ends at 1 PM today

ICAR UG Counselling 2026 choice filling process is going to end at 1 PM today, July 29. Intiatlly, the choice filling was supposed to close on July 28, but the window has been extended by one day. However, there are no changes in the seat allotment schedule. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on July 31.
The rank list was released on Sunday, July 26, and the registration for the counselling process began immediately. Aspirants who are yet to complete the registration process must note that 1 PM is the deadline, and no fresh registrations or choice filling is allowed after that.
ICAR UG seat allotment 2026 is prepared purely based on the merit ranks, total number of seats available and reservation policies. The ranks were prepared based on the candidates' CUET UG percentile score. 15% of seats in all colleges located in various states shall be filled through the ICAR counselling, while the remaining 85% of seats are filled through respective state-level admission processes.
Professor Jayashankar Agriculture University, Hyderabad, has the highest fee structure for the BSc Agriculture course. The annual fee is Rs 1,60,180 per annum, and the total number of seats offered is 125. Punjab Agriculture University's fee structure is Rs 1,05,610 per annum, but the university offers only 20 seats through ICAR counselling. Acharya NG Ranga University located in Andhra Pradesh is offering 161 seats and the annual fee is Rs 78,000.
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