ICAR Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Instructions to accept seat

Important seat acceptance instructions

Candidates who secured the allotment must pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 10,000 and generate the seat allotment letter. If there are any discrepancies in documents, complete the re-submission by 2 PM on August 11. Take the printout of the seat allotment letter and visit the college directly to complete the physical reporting process.

Candidates who are looking for a better allotment can choose to upgrade the seat and wait for the Round 4 seat allotment result, which will be released on August 14. Candidates will have a slide-up option, though. However, the upgrade option is locked for candidates who secured an allotment as per the first preference.

Only after the Round 4 seat allotment, fresh registrations and choice filling shall be allowed in ICAR UG counselling. This provision is provided through a special round called the 'Mop-Up Round' counselling. This will be the final round of counselling for UG Agriculture admission. The registration and choice filling will open on August 18, and the seat allotment result will be released on August 22. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on the day of registration.