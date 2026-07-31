ICAR Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How does the upgrade option work?

The upgrade option is not available for students securing admission as per the 1st choice. It is only available to those getting admission as per lower choices: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, etc.

Choosing the upgrade option will not cancel the seat allocated in the first round. It is mandatory to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 10,000 to unlock the upgrade option. Students can retain the seat allotted in round 1 if they do not get a better seat in the subsequent rounds.

If there is a better college/ course allotment in the second round, the seat secured in round 1 shall get cancelled automatically. There is no need to pay the seat acceptance fee again.