ICAR Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How does the upgrade option work?

The ICAR Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 releases on July 31, and the last date to complete the seat acceptance process is August 3. While the freeze option is pretty clear to counselling participants, 'upgradation' is the most confusing option. Important details and instructions regarding the upgrade option have been provided here.
The upgrade option is not available for students securing admission as per the 1st choice. It is only available to those getting admission as per lower choices: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, etc.
Choosing the upgrade option will not cancel the seat allocated in the first round. It is mandatory to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 10,000 to unlock the upgrade option. Students can retain the seat allotted in round 1 if they do not get a better seat in the subsequent rounds.
If there is a better college/ course allotment in the second round, the seat secured in round 1 shall get cancelled automatically. There is no need to pay the seat acceptance fee again.
While choosing the upgrade option, students have an option of sliding the choices and waiting for the second allotment that will be released on August 6
Students who accept the seat must download the provisional allotment letter, upload required documents (if any), and physically report to the allocated college. The balance fee (after adjusting the seat acceptance fee) must be paid to the college on the day of reporting. Failure to pay the balance fee will lead to cancellation of the seat and withdrawal from the counselling process.